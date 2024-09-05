Titans vs. Bears: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 1

Published 2:45 pm Thursday, September 5, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Chicago Bears (0-0) are considered 3.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 8, 2024 versus the Tennessee Titans (0-0). This contest has an over/under of 44.5.

Before the Titans meet the Bears, check out their betting trends and insights.

Titans vs. Bears Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Chicago Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline
BetMGM Bears (-3.5) 45 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Bears (-3.5) 44.5 -198 +166 Bet on this game at FanDuel
Bet365 Bears (-3.5) 44.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game at bet365

Tennessee vs. Chicago Game Info

  • When: Sunday, September 8, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV Info: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Bears Betting Insights

  • Tennessee’s record against the spread last season was 7-9-1.
  • The Titans covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more last season (in four opportunities).
  • Last year, six of Tennessee’s 17 games hit the over.
  • Against the spread, Chicago went 8-7-2 last year.
  • The Bears did not lose ATS (1-0) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater last year.
  • Out of 17 Chicago games last season, nine went over the total.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs
Tony Pollard 42.5 (-114) 9.5 (-114)
Tyjae Spears 34.5 (-114) 15.5 (-114)
Will Levis 235.5 (-114) 1.5 (+154) 7.5 (-114)

Payouts above are for the “over” bet.

SportsPlus

