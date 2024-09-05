Titans vs. Bears: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 1 Published 2:45 pm Thursday, September 5, 2024

The Chicago Bears (0-0) are considered 3.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 8, 2024 versus the Tennessee Titans (0-0). This contest has an over/under of 44.5.

Before the Titans meet the Bears, check out their betting trends and insights.

Email newsletter signup

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Bears Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Chicago Game Info

When: Sunday, September 8, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 8, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Bears Betting Insights

Tennessee’s record against the spread last season was 7-9-1.

The Titans covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more last season (in four opportunities).

Last year, six of Tennessee’s 17 games hit the over.

Against the spread, Chicago went 8-7-2 last year.

The Bears did not lose ATS (1-0) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater last year.

Out of 17 Chicago games last season, nine went over the total.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Tony Pollard – – 42.5 (-114) – 9.5 (-114) – Tyjae Spears – – 34.5 (-114) – 15.5 (-114) – Will Levis 235.5 (-114) 1.5 (+154) 7.5 (-114) – – – Payouts above are for the “over” bet.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.