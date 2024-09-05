Tony Pollard and the Titans vs. the Bears: Week 1 Stats, Matchup, Game Info Published 8:56 pm Thursday, September 5, 2024

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard has a difficult matchup in their season opener (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Chicago Bears. The Bears gave up the fewest rushing yards last year, 86.4 per game.

Matchup Information

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears

Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Rushing Yards Prop: Over 42.5 (-114)

Over 42.5 (-114) Receiving Yards Prop: Over 9.5 (-114)

Pollard’s Current Injury Status

Pollard is not on the injury report this week.

Pollard’s Season Stats (2023)

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 252 1,005 6 4 67 55 311 0

Pollard’s Stat Rankings and Insights (2023)

Pollard was 57th in the NFL with 321 total yards after the catch last season.

He averaged four yards per carry (27th in league) while compiling 59.1 yards per game last season.

With 311 yards on 55 receptions, Pollard was 136th in the league with 5.7 yards per catch last season.

He was targeted on 67 pass attempts last season, averaging 4.6 yards per target (135th in NFL).

Pollard stayed on his feet for 510 rushing yards after contact last season, fourth in the NFL.

Opposing Defense Rankings (2023)

The Bears yielded 237.8 passing yards per game, ranking them 25th in the NFL against the pass last year.

The Chicago pass defense ranked 29th in the league last year (31 passing TDs allowed).

The Bears’ defense ranked first in the league a year ago by grabbing 22 interceptions.

Chicago gave up 86.4 rushing yards per game last year, ranking it as the NFL’s best run D.

The Bears ranked second in the NFL in rushing TDs conceded (eight) a season ago.

