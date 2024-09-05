Tyjae Spears and the Titans vs. the Bears: Week 1 Stats, Matchup, Game Info Published 8:56 pm Thursday, September 5, 2024

Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears has a tough matchup in their season opener (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Chicago Bears. The Bears gave up the fewest rushing yards last year, 86.4 per game.

Matchup Information

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears

Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rushing Yards Prop: Over 34.5 (-114)

Over 34.5 (-114) Receiving Yards Prop: Over 15.5 (-114)

Spears’ Current Injury Status

Spears is currently not listed on this week’s injury report.

Spears’ Season Stats (2023)

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 100 453 2 4.5 70 52 385 1

Spears’ Stat Rankings and Insights (2023)

Spears was 26th in the NFL with 460 total yards after the catch last year.

He averaged 4.5 rushing yards per carry (453 yards on 100 attempts).

Last year Spears gained 7.4 yards per reception, 123rd in the league.

He averaged 5.5 yards per target last year (121st in NFL), racking up 385 yards on 70 passes thrown his way.

Spears collected 216 yards after contact as a rusher last year, thanks in part to five broken tackles.

Opposing Defense Rankings (2023)

The Bears gave up 237.8 passing yards per game, ranking them 25th in the NFL against the pass last season.

Chicago surrendered 31 passing touchdowns (1.8 per game) last year, which ranked its defense 29th in the league.

The Bears’ defense intercepted opposing quarterbacks 22 total times a year ago (1.3 per game), which ranked first in the NFL.

After allowing 86.4 rushing yards per game last season, Chicago had the best run defense in the league.

The Bears conceded eight rushing touchdowns a season ago. That mark ranked second in the NFL.

