Tyler Boyd and the Titans vs. the Bears: Week 1 Stats, Matchup, Game Info Published 8:56 pm Thursday, September 5, 2024

Tyler Boyd has a good matchup when his Tennessee Titans meet the Chicago Bears in Week 1 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bears allowed 237.8 passing yards per game last season, eighth-worst in the NFL.

Matchup Information

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears

Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boyd’s Current Injury Status

Boyd is not on the injury report this week.

Boyd’s Season Stats (2023)

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 98 67 667 279 2 10

Boyd’s Stat Rankings and Insights (2023)

Boyd was 71st in the NFL with 279 total yards after the catch last year.

He averaged 5.5 yards per carry and 0.6 yards per game last year.

With 667 yards on 67 receptions, Boyd was 91st in the NFL with 10 yards per catch last season.

He was targeted on 98 pass attempts last year, averaging 6.8 yards per target (93rd in NFL).

Opposing Defense Rankings (2023)

The 237.8 yards per game conceded by the Bears through the air last year made them the NFL’s 25th-ranked pass defense.

With 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game last year, the Chicago pass defense ranked 29th in the league.

A season ago, the Bears ranked first in the NFL with 22 picks.

Boyd will face off against a Chicago squad that gave up 86.4 rushing yards per game last season and was best in the NFL in run defense.

Boyd and the Titans will take on the NFL’s second-ranked run defense from a year ago (eight rushing touchdowns conceded).

