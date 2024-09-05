Will Levis and the Titans vs. the Bears: Week 1 Stats, Matchup, Game Info Published 8:56 pm Thursday, September 5, 2024

Will Levis has a favorable matchup when his Tennessee Titans play the Chicago Bears in Week 1 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bears gave up 237.8 passing yards per game last year, eighth-worst in the NFL.

Matchup Information

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears

Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Passing Yards Prop: Over 235.5 (-114)

Over 235.5 (-114) Rushing Yards Prop: Over 7.5 (-114)

Levis’ Current Injury Status

Levis isn’t listed on the injury report this week.

Levis’ Season Stats (2023)

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 149 255 58.4% 1,808 8 4 7.1 25 57 1

Levis’ Stat Rankings and Insights (2023)

With 1,808 yards on 255 pass attempts, Levis was 15th in the league with 7.1 yards per attempt last season.

He averaged 28.3 passing attempts per game, 28th in the NFL.

Levis completed 16.6 passes per game last season, 31st in the league.

Levis racked up 1,062 air yards on completed passes last year, 28th in the NFL.

He averaged 2.3 yards per carry and 6.3 yards per game last season.

Levis stayed on his feet for 23 rushing yards after contact last season.

Opposing Defense Rankings (2023)

Levis will face the NFL’s 25th-ranked pass defense from a season ago, as they gave up 237.8 pass yards per game.

Chicago’s pass D conceded 31 passing TDs last year (1.8 per game) to rank 29th in the NFL.

The Bears’ defense ranked first in the league a year ago by collecting 22 interceptions.

Levis will go up against a Chicago squad that allowed 86.4 rushing yards per game last year and was best in the NFL in run defense.

The Titans are facing off against the NFL’s second-ranked rush D (eight TDs allowed a year ago).

