WNBA Betting Picks: Thursday, Sept. 4

Published 1:39 am Thursday, September 5, 2024

By Data Skrive

Need help with your wagers on today’s WNBA slate? Don’t worry. You’ll find computer predictions for the spread and total of every game, plus more information for each matchup, below.

WNBA Picks Today – Sept. 4

Seattle Storm at New York Liberty

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Storm (+7.5)
  • Total Pick: Under (164.5)
  • Prediction: Liberty 85, Storm 78

How to Watch

  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX5 New York, FOX13, Amazon Prime Video, and Liberty Live
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Mystics at Phoenix Mercury

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Mercury (-4.5)
  • Total Pick: Under (166)
  • Prediction: Mercury 85, Mystics 80

How to Watch

  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

