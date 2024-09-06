Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Bears Game – Week 1 Published 5:38 pm Friday, September 6, 2024

Check out best bets for when the Chicago Bears (0-0) and the Tennessee Titans (0-0) square off at Soldier Field on Sunday, September 8, 2024.

Titans vs. Bears Matchup Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024

Sunday, September 8, 2024 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Venue: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction:

Bears 24 – Titans 17

Bears 24 – Titans 17 Looking at this matchup’s moneyline, the Bears’ implied win probability is 65.5%.

The Bears finished 3-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 75% of those games).

Chicago played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter in just one game last season, which it won.

The Titans won five, or 35.7%, of the 14 games they played as underdogs last season.

Last season, Tennessee won one of its four games when it was the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Bears (-3.5)

Bears (-3.5) The Bears beat the spread eight times in 17 games last season.

As a 3.5-point or greater favorite, Chicago had one win ATS (1-1) last year.

The Titans’ record against the spread last year was 7-9-1.

Tennessee won twice ATS (2-4) as underdogs of 3.5 points or greater last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (45)

Under (45) Chicago and Tennessee combined to average 5.9 fewer points per game a season ago than the total of 45 set for this game.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 1.1 less points per game (43.9) last season than this game’s over/under of 45 points.

Bears games hit the over nine out of 17 times last season.

Titans games went over the point total six out of 17 times last season.

