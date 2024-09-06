Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Bears Game – Week 1

Published 5:38 pm Friday, September 6, 2024

By Data Skrive

Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Bears Game – Week 1

Check out best bets for when the Chicago Bears (0-0) and the Tennessee Titans (0-0) square off at Soldier Field on Sunday, September 8, 2024.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Bears Matchup Info

Email newsletter signup

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction:
    Bears 24 – Titans 17
  • Looking at this matchup’s moneyline, the Bears’ implied win probability is 65.5%.
  • The Bears finished 3-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 75% of those games).
  • Chicago played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter in just one game last season, which it won.
  • The Titans won five, or 35.7%, of the 14 games they played as underdogs last season.
  • Last season, Tennessee won one of its four games when it was the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

Think you know who will win the game? Sign up at BetMGM and place your bet today.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Bears (-3.5)
  • The Bears beat the spread eight times in 17 games last season.
  • As a 3.5-point or greater favorite, Chicago had one win ATS (1-1) last year.
  • The Titans’ record against the spread last year was 7-9-1.
  • Tennessee won twice ATS (2-4) as underdogs of 3.5 points or greater last season.

Want to bet on this game’s spread? Head to BetMGM and place your wager today.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (45)
  • Chicago and Tennessee combined to average 5.9 fewer points per game a season ago than the total of 45 set for this game.
  • Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 1.1 less points per game (43.9) last season than this game’s over/under of 45 points.
  • Bears games hit the over nine out of 17 times last season.
  • Titans games went over the point total six out of 17 times last season.

Want to bet on the over/under in this matchup? Make your wager at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Predictions

Tennessee vs. North Carolina State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, Sept. 7

Tennessee vs. North Carolina State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Sept. 7

SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 2

SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 2

Week 2 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions

Week 2 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions

SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 1

SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 1

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup