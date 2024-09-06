Braves vs. Blue Jays: Betting Preview for Sept. 6 Published 5:33 am Friday, September 6, 2024

When the Atlanta Braves (76-64) match up with the Toronto Blue Jays (67-74) at Truist Park on Friday, Sept. 6 at 7:20 p.m. ET, Marcell Ozuna will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 98).

The Braves (-185), according to bookmakers, are moneyline favorites in this contest versus the Blue Jays (+150) Bookmakers have set the total for this matchup at 8 runs.

Braves vs. Blue Jays Game Info

Date: Friday, September 6, 2024

Friday, September 6, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -185

Braves -185 Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays +150

Blue Jays +150 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -110, Under: -110)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried (8-8) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 25th start of the season. He has a 3.52 ERA in 140 2/3 innings pitched, with 130 strikeouts.

The left-hander’s most recent time out came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

Fried is trying to collect his 13th quality start of the year.

Fried will try to build on a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.8 innings per outing).

In four of his 24 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 181 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .411 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.241).

Atlanta is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (598 total).

The Braves rank 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .306.

The Braves strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 24th in MLB.

Atlanta’s 3.57 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Atlanta’s pitching staff leads the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in the majors (1.216).

