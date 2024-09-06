How to Watch the Braves vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 6 Published 7:07 am Friday, September 6, 2024

A couple of hot hitters, Marcell Ozuna and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., will try to keep it going when the Atlanta Braves face the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday at 7:20 p.m. ET, at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Friday, September 6, 2024

Friday, September 6, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are fourth in baseball with 181 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB, slugging .411.

The Braves are 16th in MLB with a .241 batting average.

Atlanta is the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.3 runs per game (598 total).

The Braves’ .306 on-base percentage is 20th in MLB.

The Braves strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 24th in the majors.

Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.

The Braves have the fifth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.216).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried gets the start for the Braves, his 25th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 3.52 ERA and 130 strikeouts through 140 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

Fried is looking to record his 13th quality start of the season.

Fried will look to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He’s averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

In four of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/31/2024 Phillies L 3-0 Away Max Fried Zack Wheeler 9/1/2024 Phillies L 3-2 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Aaron Nola 9/3/2024 Rockies W 3-0 Home Chris Sale Kyle Freeland 9/4/2024 Rockies W 5-2 Home Charlie Morton Bradley Blalock 9/5/2024 Rockies L 3-1 Home Reynaldo López Austin Gomber 9/6/2024 Blue Jays – Home Max Fried Kevin Gausman 9/7/2024 Blue Jays – Home Spencer Schwellenbach José Berríos 9/8/2024 Blue Jays – Home Chris Sale Yariel Rodriguez 9/9/2024 Reds – Home Charlie Morton Nick Martínez 9/10/2024 Nationals – Away Reynaldo López MacKenzie Gore 9/11/2024 Nationals – Away Max Fried Jake Irvin

