How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 5
Published 2:48 am Friday, September 6, 2024
In one of four compelling matchups on the WNBA slate today, the Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun will play at Mohegan Sun Arena.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Gateway Center Arena
- Location: College Park, Georgia
Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
