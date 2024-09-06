How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 5

Published 2:48 am Friday, September 6, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 5

In one of four compelling matchups on the WNBA slate today, the Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun will play at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Gateway Center Arena
  • Location: College Park, Georgia

Email newsletter signup

Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster

Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
  • Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Watch the WNBA on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video

Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Wintrust Arena
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

More How to Watch

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Friday, Sept. 6: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Friday, Sept. 6: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch the Braves vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 5

How to Watch the Braves vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 5

How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 4

How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 4

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Thursday, Sept. 5: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Thursday, Sept. 5: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup