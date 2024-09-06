Jeffrey Glenn Nunn, 63 Published 11:57 am Friday, September 6, 2024

Jeffrey Glenn Nunn, age 63, of Monroe, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2024 at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.

Jeff was born August 17, 1961 in Monroe, he was the son of Homer C. and Marie June (Atkins) Nunn.

He enjoyed Indian artifacts and anything that had to do with Native Americans. He also liked to play chess and cards.

He is survived by his mother, Marie Nunn sadly she passed away on September 4, 2024; six siblings, Ronald (Cora) Nunn of Westland, Sara (Garry) Wood of Newport, Peggy Lecrugo of Coldwater, David Nunn of Jonesville, Gary Nunn of Monroe, Susie Allen of Jelico, TN and several nieces and nephews and their families.

He is preceded in death by his father and four siblings, Vaughn Nunn, Roy Nunn, Louise Burton and Irine Kelley.

Visitation for Jeff and his mother Marie will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2024 at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd, Monroe, MI. She will then be transported to New Tazwell, TN for visitation Tuesday, September 10, 2024 from 11 a.m. until funeral services start at 2 p.m. at Coffey Funeral Home, 937 N Broad St, New Tazewell, TN 37825 with burial to follow at Campbell Cemetery, Harrogate, TN.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com

