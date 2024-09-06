Marie June Nunn, 95 Published 11:58 am Friday, September 6, 2024

Marie June Nunn, age 95, of Monroe, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2024 in her home under the care of hospice.

Marie was born June 12, 1929 in New Tazewell, Tennessee, she was the daughter of Roy and Leola (Logan) Atkins. She married Homer C. Nunn March 20, 1957 in Monroe, he preceded her in death.

She was a graduate of Claiborne County High School and Lincoln Memorial University, Harrogate, TN.

Marie was a teacher, she spent most of her career at Jefferson Schools Hurd Road Elementary as a second grade teacher.

After retirement she enjoyed volunteering for the Mercy Memorial Hospital Guild and the Sawyer Homestead. She also liked to do crossword puzzles, play cards, especially pinochle and euchre, reading, watching sports, her favorites being Detroit Tigers, Michigan football and Tennessee Football.

She is survived by two children, Ronald (Cora) Nunn of Westland and Sara (Garry) Wood of Newport; three siblings, Dewey Atkins of Painesville, OH, Loraine Hartwick of Bellevue, OH and Mary Lou Atkins-Smith of VA; five grandchildren, Janette Nunn, Jessica (Jeff) Bride, Jacquelyn Nunn, Nicole Leach and Amanda Brimm; eight great grandchildren, Alexandra Bride, Caleb Brimm, Travis Brimm, Jordan Leach, Makenzie Brimm, Aubrey Peterson, Kennedy Brimm and John Peterson.

In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by a son Jeffrey Nunn, who passed September 1, 2024; five brothers, Harry, L.B., Herman, Don and Dan Atkins.

Visitation for Marie and her son, Jeff will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2024 at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd, Monroe, MI. She will then be transported to New Tazwell, TN for visitation Tuesday, September 10, 2024 from 11 a.m. until funeral services start at 2 p.m. at Coffey Funeral Home, 937 N Broad St, New Tazewell, TN 37825 with burial to follow at Campbell Cemetery, Harrogate, TN.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements in Tennessee