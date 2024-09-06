MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 6 Published 6:12 pm Friday, September 6, 2024

In one of the many compelling matchups on the MLB slate today, the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Houston Astros square off at Minute Maid Park.

If you’re seeking additional betting info for today’s MLB action, we have you covered with betting odds for each of the big games.

MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 6

New York Yankees (81-60) at Chicago Cubs (72-69)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Cubs -120

Cubs -120 Moneyline Underdog: Yankees +100

Yankees +100 Total: 8 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)

8 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under) Prediction: Cubs 5, Yankees 4

Cubs 5, Yankees 4 Moneyline Pick: Cubs (100) over the Yankees (-120)

Cubs (100) over the Yankees (-120) Total Pick: Under 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks (2-3, 4.03 ERA)

Jordan Wicks (2-3, 4.03 ERA) Yankees Starter: Luis Gil (13-6, 3.24 ERA)

Colorado Rockies (52-89) at Milwaukee Brewers (81-59)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -225

Brewers -225 Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +180

Rockies +180 Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Brewers 6, Rockies 4

Brewers 6, Rockies 4 Moneyline Pick: Brewers (-225) over the Rockies (+180)

Brewers (-225) over the Rockies (+180) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: COLR

COLR Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Frankie Montás (6-9, 4.70 ERA)

Frankie Montás (6-9, 4.70 ERA) Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner (1-10, 5.11 ERA)

Washington Nationals (62-78) at Pittsburgh Pirates (66-74)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Pirates -120

Pirates -120 Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +100

Nationals +100 Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Pirates 5, Nationals 4

Pirates 5, Nationals 4 Moneyline Pick: Pirates (-120) over the Nationals (+100)

Pirates (-120) over the Nationals (+100) Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz (6-4, 3.19 ERA)

Luis Ortiz (6-4, 3.19 ERA) Nationals Starter: DJ Herz (2-7, 4.09 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (69-71) at Baltimore Orioles (81-60)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Orioles -160

Orioles -160 Moneyline Underdog: Rays +135

Rays +135 Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Orioles 5, Rays 4

Orioles 5, Rays 4 Moneyline Pick: Orioles (-160) over the Rays (+135)

Orioles (-160) over the Rays (+135) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer (6-9, 4.51 ERA)

Dean Kremer (6-9, 4.51 ERA) Rays Starter: Shane Baz (2-2, 3.49 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (68-73) at New York Mets (76-64)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Mets -185

Mets -185 Moneyline Underdog: Reds +150

Reds +150 Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Mets 5, Reds 4

Mets 5, Reds 4 Moneyline Pick: Mets (-185) over the Reds (+150)

Mets (-185) over the Reds (+150) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (11-5, 3.35 ERA)

Sean Manaea (11-5, 3.35 ERA) Reds Starter: Fernando Cruz (3-8, 4.99 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (32-109) at Boston Red Sox (70-70)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Red Sox -275

Red Sox -275 Moneyline Underdog: White Sox +225

White Sox +225 Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Red Sox 6, White Sox 4

Red Sox 6, White Sox 4 Moneyline Pick: Red Sox (-275) over the White Sox (+225)

Red Sox (-275) over the White Sox (+225) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta (5-10, 4.53 ERA)

Nick Pivetta (5-10, 4.53 ERA) White Sox Starter: Davis Martin (0-3, 3.62 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (84-56) at Miami Marlins (52-88)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -250

Phillies -250 Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +190

Marlins +190 Total: 7 Runs (-125 to go over, +105 to go under)

7 Runs (-125 to go over, +105 to go under) Prediction: Phillies 5, Marlins 4

Phillies 5, Marlins 4 Moneyline Pick: Phillies (-250) over the Marlins (+190)

Phillies (-250) over the Marlins (+190) Total Pick: Over 7 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera (3-6, 5.33 ERA)

Edward Cabrera (3-6, 5.33 ERA) Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (13-6, 2.63 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays (67-74) at Atlanta Braves (76-64)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -175

Braves -175 Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays +145

Blue Jays +145 Total: 7.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Braves 4, Blue Jays 3

Braves 4, Blue Jays 3 Moneyline Pick: Braves (-175) over the Blue Jays (+145)

Braves (-175) over the Blue Jays (+145) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Max Fried (8-8, 3.52 ERA)

Max Fried (8-8, 3.52 ERA) Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 4.07 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (58-82) at Texas Rangers (68-73)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Rangers -160

Rangers -160 Moneyline Underdog: Angels +135

Angels +135 Total: 9 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

9 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Rangers 4, Angels 3

Rangers 4, Angels 3 Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-160) over the Angels (+135)

Rangers (-160) over the Angels (+135) Total Pick: Under 9 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Gerson Garabito (0-1, 2.55 ERA)

Gerson Garabito (0-1, 2.55 ERA) Angels Starter: Samuel Aldegheri (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (79-62) at Houston Astros (75-65)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Astros -175

Astros -175 Moneyline Underdog: Diamondbacks +145

Diamondbacks +145 Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Astros 4, Diamondbacks 3

Astros 4, Diamondbacks 3 Moneyline Pick: Astros (-175) over the Diamondbacks (+145)

Astros (-175) over the Diamondbacks (+145) Total Pick: Under 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: SCHN

SCHN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Framber Valdez (13-6, 3.11 ERA)

Framber Valdez (13-6, 3.11 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt (9-7, 4.32 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (76-64) at Kansas City Royals (76-65)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Royals -135

Royals -135 Moneyline Underdog: Twins +115

Twins +115 Total: 7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Royals 5, Twins 4

Royals 5, Twins 4 Moneyline Pick: Royals (-135) over the Twins (+115)

Royals (-135) over the Twins (+115) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+

Watch this game on Apple TV+ Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (10-9, 3.46 ERA)

Cole Ragans (10-9, 3.46 ERA) Twins Starter: Zebby Matthews (1-2, 7.41 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (71-70) at St. Louis Cardinals (71-69)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -120

Cardinals -120 Moneyline Underdog: Mariners +100

Mariners +100 Total: 7.5 Runs (+105 to go over, -125 to go under)

7.5 Runs (+105 to go over, -125 to go under) Prediction: Cardinals 5, Mariners 4

Cardinals 5, Mariners 4 Moneyline Pick: Cardinals (100) over the Mariners (-120)

Cardinals (100) over the Mariners (-120) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Erick Fedde (8-8, 3.43 ERA)

Erick Fedde (8-8, 3.43 ERA) Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller (10-8, 3.30 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (71-70) at Oakland Athletics (61-80)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Athletics -165

Athletics -165 Moneyline Underdog: Tigers +140

Tigers +140 Total: 7 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

7 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Athletics 6, Tigers 5

Athletics 6, Tigers 5 Moneyline Pick: Athletics (140) over the Tigers (-165)

Athletics (140) over the Tigers (-165) Total Pick: Over 7 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Athletics Starter: Mitch Spence (7-9, 4.50 ERA)

Mitch Spence (7-9, 4.50 ERA) Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (16-4, 2.51 ERA)

San Francisco Giants (69-72) at San Diego Padres (80-62)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Padres -225

Padres -225 Moneyline Underdog: Giants +180

Giants +180 Total: 8 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)

8 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under) Prediction: Padres 5, Giants 4

Padres 5, Giants 4 Moneyline Pick: Padres (-225) over the Giants (+180)

Padres (-225) over the Giants (+180) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+

Watch this game on Apple TV+ Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Padres Starter: Michael King (11-8, 3.05 ERA)

Michael King (11-8, 3.05 ERA) Giants Starter: Mason Black (0-2, 7.45 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians (80-60) at Los Angeles Dodgers (84-56)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -155

Dodgers -155 Moneyline Underdog: Guardians +130

Guardians +130 Total: 9 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)

9 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under) Prediction: Dodgers 5, Guardians 4

Dodgers 5, Guardians 4 Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-155) over the Guardians (+130)

Dodgers (-155) over the Guardians (+130) Total Pick: Under 9 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Landon Knack (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Landon Knack (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Guardians Starter: Matthew Boyd (1-1, 2.38 ERA)

