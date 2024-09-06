MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 7 Published 9:14 pm Friday, September 6, 2024

The Arizona Diamondbacks and the Houston Astros take the field for one of many compelling matchups on the MLB slate on Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know in terms of the betting odds for Saturday’s action in the MLB.

MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 7

Washington Nationals (62-78) at Pittsburgh Pirates (66-74)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Pirates -120

Pirates -120 Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +100

Nationals +100 Total: 8.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under) Prediction: Pirates 5, Nationals 4

Pirates 5, Nationals 4 Moneyline Pick: Pirates (-120) over the Nationals (+100)

Pirates (-120) over the Nationals (+100) Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz (6-4, 3.19 ERA)

Luis Ortiz (6-4, 3.19 ERA) Nationals Starter: DJ Herz (2-7, 4.09 ERA)

New York Yankees (81-60) at Chicago Cubs (72-69)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Cubs -145

Cubs -145 Moneyline Underdog: Yankees +120

Yankees +120 Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Cubs 5, Yankees 4

Cubs 5, Yankees 4 Moneyline Pick: Cubs (120) over the Yankees (-145)

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Javier Assad (7-4, 3.21 ERA)

Javier Assad (7-4, 3.21 ERA) Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt (5-3, 2.52 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (69-71) at Baltimore Orioles (81-60)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Orioles -185

Orioles -185 Moneyline Underdog: Rays +150

Rays +150 Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Orioles 5, Rays 4

Orioles 5, Rays 4 Moneyline Pick: Orioles (-185) over the Rays (+150)

Orioles (-185) over the Rays (+150) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Zach Eflin (10-7, 3.6 ERA)

Zach Eflin (10-7, 3.6 ERA) Rays Starter: Ryan Pepiot (7-6, 3.76 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (71-70) at Oakland Athletics (61-80)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Moneyline Underdog: Tigers

Tigers Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Athletics 5, Tigers 4

Athletics 5, Tigers 4 Moneyline Pick: Athletics () over the Tigers ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Athletics Starter: Osvaldo Bido (5-3, 3.52 ERA)

Osvaldo Bido (5-3, 3.52 ERA) Tigers Starter: Brant Hurter (3-1, 3.25 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (68-73) at New York Mets (76-64)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Mets

Mets Moneyline Underdog: Reds

Reds Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Mets 5, Reds 4

Mets 5, Reds 4 Moneyline Pick: Mets () over the Reds ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Mets Starter: José Quintana (7-9, 4.27 ERA)

José Quintana (7-9, 4.27 ERA) Reds Starter: TBA

Arizona Diamondbacks (79-62) at Houston Astros (75-65)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Astros -165

Astros -165 Moneyline Underdog: Diamondbacks +140

Diamondbacks +140 Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Astros 6, Diamondbacks 5

Astros 6, Diamondbacks 5 Moneyline Pick: Astros (-165) over the Diamondbacks (+140)

Astros (-165) over the Diamondbacks (+140) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Yusei Kikuchi (7-9, 4.24 ERA)

Yusei Kikuchi (7-9, 4.24 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez (2-1, 5.33 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (84-56) at Miami Marlins (52-88)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -250

Phillies -250 Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +190

Marlins +190 Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Phillies 5, Marlins 4

Phillies 5, Marlins 4 Moneyline Pick: Phillies (-250) over the Marlins (+190)

Phillies (-250) over the Marlins (+190) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Darren McCaughan (0-0, 8.24 ERA)

Darren McCaughan (0-0, 8.24 ERA) Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola (12-6, 3.29 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (58-82) at Texas Rangers (68-73)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Rangers -140

Rangers -140 Moneyline Underdog: Angels +115

Angels +115 Total: 8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Rangers 6, Angels 5

Rangers 6, Angels 5 Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-140) over the Angels (+115)

Rangers (-140) over the Angels (+115) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Jack Leiter (0-2, 11.78 ERA)

Jack Leiter (0-2, 11.78 ERA) Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson (10-12, 3.55 ERA)

Colorado Rockies (52-89) at Milwaukee Brewers (81-59)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Moneyline Underdog: Rockies

Rockies Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Brewers 5, Rockies 3

Brewers 5, Rockies 3 Moneyline Pick: Brewers () over the Rockies ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: COLR

COLR Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Tobias Myers (6-5, 3 ERA)

Tobias Myers (6-5, 3 ERA) Rockies Starter: Ty Blach (3-7, 6.65 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (32-109) at Boston Red Sox (70-70)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Red Sox -200

Red Sox -200 Moneyline Underdog: White Sox +165

White Sox +165 Total: 9 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

9 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Red Sox 5, White Sox 3

Red Sox 5, White Sox 3 Moneyline Pick: Red Sox (-200) over the White Sox (+165)

Red Sox (-200) over the White Sox (+165) Total Pick: Under 9 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Cooper Criswell (5-4, 4.14 ERA)

Cooper Criswell (5-4, 4.14 ERA) White Sox Starter: Garrett Crochet (6-10, 3.61 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (71-70) at St. Louis Cardinals (71-69)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -130

Cardinals -130 Moneyline Underdog: Mariners +105

Mariners +105 Total: 7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Cardinals 5, Mariners 4

Cardinals 5, Mariners 4 Moneyline Pick: Cardinals (105) over the Mariners (-130)

Cardinals (105) over the Mariners (-130) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Kyle Gibson (8-6, 4.39 ERA)

Kyle Gibson (8-6, 4.39 ERA) Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert (7-10, 3.19 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (76-64) at Kansas City Royals (76-65)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Royals -145

Royals -145 Moneyline Underdog: Twins +120

Twins +120 Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Royals 5, Twins 4

Royals 5, Twins 4 Moneyline Pick: Royals (120) over the Twins (-145)

Royals (120) over the Twins (-145) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Alec Marsh (7-8, 4.7 ERA)

Alec Marsh (7-8, 4.7 ERA) Twins Starter: Bailey Ober (12-6, 3.95 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays (67-74) at Atlanta Braves (76-64)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -165

Braves -165 Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays +140

Blue Jays +140 Total: 8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Braves 5, Blue Jays 4

Braves 5, Blue Jays 4 Moneyline Pick: Braves (-165) over the Blue Jays (+140)

Braves (-165) over the Blue Jays (+140) Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (5-6, 3.69 ERA)

Spencer Schwellenbach (5-6, 3.69 ERA) Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos (14-9, 3.59 ERA)

San Francisco Giants (69-72) at San Diego Padres (80-62)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Padres -155

Padres -155 Moneyline Underdog: Giants +125

Giants +125 Total: 7 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

7 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Padres 5, Giants 4

Padres 5, Giants 4 Moneyline Pick: Padres (-155) over the Giants (+125)

Padres (-155) over the Giants (+125) Total Pick: Over 7 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (12-10, 3.62 ERA)

Dylan Cease (12-10, 3.62 ERA) Giants Starter: Logan Webb (11-9, 3.43 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians (80-60) at Los Angeles Dodgers (84-56)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Moneyline Underdog: Guardians

Guardians Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Dodgers 5, Guardians 4

Dodgers 5, Guardians 4 Moneyline Pick: Dodgers () over the Guardians ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Gavin Stone (11-5, 3.53 ERA)

Gavin Stone (11-5, 3.53 ERA) Guardians Starter: Alex Cobb (2-1, 2.76 ERA)

