Published 3:23 pm Friday, September 6, 2024

By Data Skrive

Titans vs. Bears Player Props & Odds – Week 1

One of the top pass-catchers in football last year will be featured when D.J. Moore and the Chicago Bears host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 8, 2024.

Aiming to bet on player props in this contest between the Bears and the Titans? Keep reading for the player props for the best performers.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds
Tony Pollard 42.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113) 9.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113)
Tyjae Spears 34.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113) 15.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113)
Will Levis 238.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113) 7.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113)

Bears Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds
Keenan Allen 49.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113)
Gerald Everett 12.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113)
Khalil Herbert 29.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113)
Cole Kmet 22.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113)
D.J. Moore 60.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113)
Rome Odunze 43.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113)
D’Andre Swift 43.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113) 12.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113)
Caleb Williams 237.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113) 18.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113)

