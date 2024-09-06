Where to Watch Tennessee vs. North Carolina State on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 7
Published 7:48 pm Friday, September 6, 2024
A pair of the best offensive players in college football will be featured when Dylan Sampson and the Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) visit Kevin Concepcion and the North Carolina State Wolfpack (1-0) on Saturday, September 7, 2024.
We dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest below, including how to watch on ABC.
Tennessee vs. North Carolina State Live Stream and TV Viewing Options
- Game day: Saturday, September 7, 2024
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tennessee Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|124 YDS / 3 TD / 124 YPG / 10.3 YPC
3 REC / 29 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 29 REC YPG
|Nico Iamaleava
|QB
|314 YDS (78.6%) / 3 TD / 0 INT
|Dont’e Thornton
|WR
|3 REC / 105 YDS / 2 TD / 105 YPG
|DeSean Bishop
|RB
|60 YDS / 1 TD / 60 YPG / 12 YPC
|Tyre West
|DL
|2 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
|Joshua Josephs
|DL
|0 TKL / 0 TFL
|Keenan Pili
|LB
|0 TKL / TFL
|Eli Purcell
|LB
|0 TKL / TFL
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Chattanooga
|W 69-3
|9/7/2024
|at North Carolina State
|–
|9/14/2024
|vs. Kent State
|–
|9/21/2024
|at Oklahoma
|–
|10/5/2024
|at Arkansas
|–
|10/12/2024
|vs. Florida
|–
|10/19/2024
|vs. Alabama
|–
|11/2/2024
|vs. Kentucky
|–
|11/9/2024
|vs. Mississippi State
|–
|11/16/2024
|at Georgia
|–
|11/23/2024
|vs. UTEP
|–
|11/30/2024
|at Vanderbilt
|–
North Carolina State Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Kevin Concepcion
|WR
|9 REC / 121 YDS / 3 TD / 121 YPG
|Jordan Waters
|RB
|123 YDS / 2 TD / 123 YPG / 6.2 YPC
|Grayson McCall
|QB
|318 YDS (65%) / 3 TD / 1 INT
16 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 16 RUSH YPG
|Justin Joly
|TE
|5 REC / 75 YDS / 0 TD / 75 YPG
|Donovan Kaufman
|DB
|7 TKL / 0 TFL
|Isaiah Shirley
|DL
|1 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK
|Aydan White
|DB
|7 TKL / 0 TFL
|Davin Vann
|DL
|3 TKL / 1 TFL / 0.5 SACK
North Carolina State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/29/2024
|vs. Western Carolina
|W 38-21
|9/7/2024
|vs. Tennessee
|–
|9/14/2024
|vs. Louisiana Tech
|–
|9/21/2024
|at Clemson
|–
|9/28/2024
|vs. Northern Illinois
|–
|10/5/2024
|vs. Wake Forest
|–
|10/12/2024
|vs. Syracuse
|–
|10/19/2024
|at California
|–
|11/2/2024
|vs. Stanford
|–
|11/9/2024
|vs. Duke
|–
|11/21/2024
|at Georgia Tech
|–
|11/30/2024
|at North Carolina
|–