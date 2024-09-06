WNBA Betting Picks: Friday, Sept. 5

Published 1:39 am Friday, September 6, 2024

By Data Skrive

WNBA Betting Picks: Friday, Sept. 5

Wondering how you should bet on today’s WNBA games? Look no further. Below you’ll find computer predictions on how you should bet on the spread and total in every game as well information about each matchup.

WNBA Picks Today – Sept. 5

Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Dream (-2.5)
  • Total Pick: Under (166.5)
  • Prediction: Dream 86, Wings 79

How to Watch

  • Location: College Park, Georgia
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Aces (+1.5)
  • Total Pick: Under (163.5)
  • Prediction: Sun 83, Aces 79

How to Watch

  • Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Lynx (-2.5)
  • Total Pick: Under (169.5)
  • Prediction: Lynx 84, Fever 81

How to Watch

  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Sky (-5.5)
  • Total Pick: Under (163.5)
  • Prediction: Sky 84, Sparks 78

How to Watch

  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

