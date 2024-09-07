Braves vs. Blue Jays: Betting Preview for Sept. 7 Published 5:32 am Saturday, September 7, 2024

When the Atlanta Braves (77-64) take on the Toronto Blue Jays (67-75) at Truist Park on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 7:20 p.m. ET, Marcell Ozuna will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 98).

At -175, the Braves are the moneyline favorites in this game versus the Blue Jays (+145). Oddsmakers have listed the total for this matchup at 8 runs.

Braves vs. Blue Jays Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Saturday, September 7, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -175

Braves -175 Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays +145

Blue Jays +145 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Schwellenbach (5-6 with a 3.69 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 17th of the season.

His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Schwellenbach heads into this game with eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Schwellenbach is trying to pick up his 15th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

In two of his 16 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are fifth in MLB action with 181 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta’s .410 slugging percentage is 12th in MLB.

The Braves have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.241).

Atlanta has the No. 17 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (601 total runs).

The Braves are 20th in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 24 average in baseball.

Atlanta has a 3.55 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in the majors.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.213).

