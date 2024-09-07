How to Watch MLB Baseball on Saturday, Sept. 7: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 2:25 am Saturday, September 7, 2024

Today’s MLB lineup features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Houston Astros.

Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.

Email newsletter signup

Here you will find information on how to watch all of today’s MLB action.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 7

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Washington Nationals (62-78) at Pittsburgh Pirates (66-74)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz (6-4, 3.19 ERA)

Luis Ortiz (6-4, 3.19 ERA) Nationals Starter: DJ Herz (2-7, 4.09 ERA)

New York Yankees (81-60) at Chicago Cubs (72-69)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Javier Assad (7-4, 3.21 ERA)

Javier Assad (7-4, 3.21 ERA) Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt (5-3, 2.52 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (69-72) at Baltimore Orioles (82-60)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Zach Eflin (10-7, 3.6 ERA)

Zach Eflin (10-7, 3.6 ERA) Rays Starter: Ryan Pepiot (7-6, 3.76 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (71-70) at Oakland Athletics (61-80)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California Athletics Starter: Osvaldo Bido (5-3, 3.52 ERA)

Osvaldo Bido (5-3, 3.52 ERA) Tigers Starter: Brant Hurter (3-1, 3.25 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (68-74) at New York Mets (77-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York Mets Starter: José Quintana (7-9, 4.27 ERA)

José Quintana (7-9, 4.27 ERA) Reds Starter: Jakob Junis (4-0, 3.13 ERA)

Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+

Arizona Diamondbacks (79-63) at Houston Astros (76-65)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Yusei Kikuchi (7-9, 4.24 ERA)

Yusei Kikuchi (7-9, 4.24 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez (2-1, 5.33 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (85-56) at Miami Marlins (52-89)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Darren McCaughan (0-0, 8.24 ERA)

Darren McCaughan (0-0, 8.24 ERA) Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola (12-6, 3.29 ERA)

Washington Nationals (62-78) at Pittsburgh Pirates (66-74)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller (11-9, 3.88 ERA)

Mitch Keller (11-9, 3.88 ERA) Nationals Starter: Mitchell Parker (7-9, 4.27 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (59-82) at Texas Rangers (68-74)

How to Watch This Game

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Jack Leiter (0-2, 11.78 ERA)

Jack Leiter (0-2, 11.78 ERA) Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson (10-12, 3.55 ERA)

Colorado Rockies (53-89) at Milwaukee Brewers (81-60)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: COLR

COLR Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Tobias Myers (6-5, 3 ERA)

Tobias Myers (6-5, 3 ERA) Rockies Starter: Ty Blach (3-7, 6.65 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (32-110) at Boston Red Sox (71-70)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Cooper Criswell (5-4, 4.14 ERA)

Cooper Criswell (5-4, 4.14 ERA) White Sox Starter: Garrett Crochet (6-10, 3.61 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (72-70) at St. Louis Cardinals (71-70)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Kyle Gibson (8-6, 4.39 ERA)

Kyle Gibson (8-6, 4.39 ERA) Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert (7-10, 3.19 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (76-65) at Kansas City Royals (77-65)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Alec Marsh (7-8, 4.7 ERA)

Alec Marsh (7-8, 4.7 ERA) Twins Starter: Bailey Ober (12-6, 3.95 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays (67-75) at Atlanta Braves (77-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (5-6, 3.69 ERA)

Spencer Schwellenbach (5-6, 3.69 ERA) Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos (14-9, 3.59 ERA)

San Francisco Giants (69-73) at San Diego Padres (81-62)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (12-10, 3.62 ERA)

Dylan Cease (12-10, 3.62 ERA) Giants Starter: Logan Webb (11-9, 3.43 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians (81-60) at Los Angeles Dodgers (84-57)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Gavin Stone (11-5, 3.53 ERA)

Gavin Stone (11-5, 3.53 ERA) Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams (3-7, 4.55 ERA)

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.