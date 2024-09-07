How to Watch MLB Baseball on Saturday, Sept. 7: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 2:25 am Saturday, September 7, 2024
Today’s MLB lineup features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Houston Astros.
Here you will find information on how to watch all of today’s MLB action.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 7
Washington Nationals (62-78) at Pittsburgh Pirates (66-74)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz (6-4, 3.19 ERA)
- Nationals Starter: DJ Herz (2-7, 4.09 ERA)
New York Yankees (81-60) at Chicago Cubs (72-69)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad (7-4, 3.21 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt (5-3, 2.52 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (69-72) at Baltimore Orioles (82-60)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Zach Eflin (10-7, 3.6 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Ryan Pepiot (7-6, 3.76 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (71-70) at Oakland Athletics (61-80)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: Osvaldo Bido (5-3, 3.52 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: Brant Hurter (3-1, 3.25 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (68-74) at New York Mets (77-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: José Quintana (7-9, 4.27 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Jakob Junis (4-0, 3.13 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (79-63) at Houston Astros (76-65)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Yusei Kikuchi (7-9, 4.24 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez (2-1, 5.33 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (85-56) at Miami Marlins (52-89)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: Darren McCaughan (0-0, 8.24 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola (12-6, 3.29 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (59-82) at Texas Rangers (68-74)
How to Watch This Game
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Jack Leiter (0-2, 11.78 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson (10-12, 3.55 ERA)
Colorado Rockies (53-89) at Milwaukee Brewers (81-60)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Tobias Myers (6-5, 3 ERA)
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach (3-7, 6.65 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (32-110) at Boston Red Sox (71-70)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Cooper Criswell (5-4, 4.14 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Garrett Crochet (6-10, 3.61 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (72-70) at St. Louis Cardinals (71-70)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Kyle Gibson (8-6, 4.39 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert (7-10, 3.19 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (76-65) at Kansas City Royals (77-65)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh (7-8, 4.7 ERA)
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober (12-6, 3.95 ERA)
Toronto Blue Jays (67-75) at Atlanta Braves (77-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (5-6, 3.69 ERA)
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos (14-9, 3.59 ERA)
San Francisco Giants (69-73) at San Diego Padres (81-62)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (12-10, 3.62 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb (11-9, 3.43 ERA)
Cleveland Guardians (81-60) at Los Angeles Dodgers (84-57)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Gavin Stone (11-5, 3.53 ERA)
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams (3-7, 4.55 ERA)
