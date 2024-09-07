How to Watch the Braves vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 7
Published 7:09 am Saturday, September 7, 2024
The Atlanta Braves and Orlando Arcia will take the field against the Toronto Blue Jays and Addison Barger on Saturday at 7:20 p.m. ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Truist Park.
Braves vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024
- Time: 7:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank fifth in MLB action with 181 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Atlanta’s .410 slugging percentage ranks 12th in baseball.
- The Braves have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.241).
- Atlanta ranks 17th in runs scored with 601 (4.3 per game).
- The Braves’ .306 on-base percentage is 20th in baseball.
- The Braves strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 24 average in MLB.
- Atlanta’s 3.55 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the majors.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.213).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Schwellenbach (5-6 with a 3.69 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Schwellenbach has eight quality starts this year.
- Schwellenbach has 14 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has had two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/1/2024
|Phillies
|L 3-2
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Aaron Nola
|9/3/2024
|Rockies
|W 3-0
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Kyle Freeland
|9/4/2024
|Rockies
|W 5-2
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Bradley Blalock
|9/5/2024
|Rockies
|L 3-1
|Home
|Reynaldo López
|Austin Gomber
|9/6/2024
|Blue Jays
|W 3-1
|Home
|Max Fried
|Kevin Gausman
|9/7/2024
|Blue Jays
|–
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|José Berríos
|9/8/2024
|Blue Jays
|–
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Yariel Rodriguez
|9/9/2024
|Reds
|–
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Nick Martínez
|9/10/2024
|Nationals
|–
|Away
|Reynaldo López
|MacKenzie Gore
|9/11/2024
|Nationals
|–
|Away
|Max Fried
|Jake Irvin
|9/13/2024
|Dodgers
|–
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Gavin Stone
