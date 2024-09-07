How to Watch the Braves vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 7 Published 7:09 am Saturday, September 7, 2024

The Atlanta Braves and Orlando Arcia will take the field against the Toronto Blue Jays and Addison Barger on Saturday at 7:20 p.m. ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fifth in MLB action with 181 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta’s .410 slugging percentage ranks 12th in baseball.

The Braves have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.241).

Atlanta ranks 17th in runs scored with 601 (4.3 per game).

The Braves’ .306 on-base percentage is 20th in baseball.

The Braves strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 24 average in MLB.

Atlanta’s 3.55 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the majors.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.213).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Schwellenbach (5-6 with a 3.69 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 17th of the season.

In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Schwellenbach has eight quality starts this year.

Schwellenbach has 14 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2024 Phillies L 3-2 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Aaron Nola 9/3/2024 Rockies W 3-0 Home Chris Sale Kyle Freeland 9/4/2024 Rockies W 5-2 Home Charlie Morton Bradley Blalock 9/5/2024 Rockies L 3-1 Home Reynaldo López Austin Gomber 9/6/2024 Blue Jays W 3-1 Home Max Fried Kevin Gausman 9/7/2024 Blue Jays – Home Spencer Schwellenbach José Berríos 9/8/2024 Blue Jays – Home Chris Sale Yariel Rodriguez 9/9/2024 Reds – Home Charlie Morton Nick Martínez 9/10/2024 Nationals – Away Reynaldo López MacKenzie Gore 9/11/2024 Nationals – Away Max Fried Jake Irvin 9/13/2024 Dodgers – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Gavin Stone

