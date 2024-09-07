How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 6

Published 6:48 am Saturday, September 7, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 6

Today’s WNBA schedule includes just one contest — the Phoenix Mercury taking on the Seattle Storm.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Game

Phoenix Mercury at Seattle Storm

How to Watch

