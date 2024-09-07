How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 7
Published 10:48 pm Saturday, September 7, 2024
The WNBA’s five-game slate today is one to look forward to. The matchups include the Las Vegas Aces against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN3, BSNX, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN3, WTHR-13, and Peachtree TV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky
How to Watch
- TV Channel: The U and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
Connecticut Sun at Los Angeles Sparks
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
