MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 8 Published 6:13 pm Saturday, September 7, 2024

Sunday’s MLB slate has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Houston Astros.

Before Sunday’s MLB games, here’s an in-depth peek at the betting odds.

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 8

Tampa Bay Rays (69-72) at Baltimore Orioles (82-60)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Orioles -210

Orioles -210 Moneyline Underdog: Rays +170

Rays +170 Total: 7.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Orioles 5, Rays 4

Orioles 5, Rays 4 Moneyline Pick: Orioles (-210) over the Rays (+170)

Orioles (-210) over the Rays (+170) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Roku

Roku Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (13-7, 3.19 ERA)

Corbin Burnes (13-7, 3.19 ERA) Rays Starter: Zack Littell (5-9, 4.04 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays (67-75) at Atlanta Braves (77-64)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -275

Braves -275 Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays +225

Blue Jays +225 Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Braves 4, Blue Jays 3

Braves 4, Blue Jays 3 Moneyline Pick: Braves (-275) over the Blue Jays (+225)

Braves (-275) over the Blue Jays (+225) Total Pick: Under 8 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Chris Sale (16-3, 2.46 ERA)

Chris Sale (16-3, 2.46 ERA) Blue Jays Starter: Yariel Rodriguez (1-6, 4.61 ERA)

Get tickets for any MLB game this season at StubHub.

Washington Nationals (63-78) at Pittsburgh Pirates (66-75)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Moneyline Underdog: Nationals

Nationals Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Pirates 6, Nationals 5

Pirates 6, Nationals 5 Moneyline Pick: Pirates () over the Nationals ()

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Jared Jones (5-7, 3.91 ERA)

Jared Jones (5-7, 3.91 ERA) Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin (5-12, 5.41 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (32-110) at Boston Red Sox (71-70)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Moneyline Underdog: White Sox

White Sox Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Red Sox 6, White Sox 4

Red Sox 6, White Sox 4 Moneyline Pick: Red Sox () over the White Sox ()

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello (12-7, 4.75 ERA)

Brayan Bello (12-7, 4.75 ERA) White Sox Starter: Chris Flexen (2-14, 5.36 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (68-74) at New York Mets (77-64)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Mets

Mets Moneyline Underdog: Reds

Reds Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Mets 5, Reds 4

Mets 5, Reds 4 Moneyline Pick: Mets () over the Reds ()

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Mets Starter: Luis Severino (10-6, 3.84 ERA)

Luis Severino (10-6, 3.84 ERA) Reds Starter: Julian Aguiar (1-0, 6.48 ERA)

Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+

Philadelphia Phillies (85-56) at Miami Marlins (52-89)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Moneyline Underdog: Marlins

Marlins Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Phillies 5, Marlins 4

Phillies 5, Marlins 4 Moneyline Pick: Phillies () over the Marlins ()

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Max Meyer (3-5, 5.84 ERA)

Max Meyer (3-5, 5.84 ERA) Phillies Starter: Seth Johnson (0-0, 0 ERA)

Colorado Rockies (53-89) at Milwaukee Brewers (81-60)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Moneyline Underdog: Rockies

Rockies Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Brewers 5, Rockies 3

Brewers 5, Rockies 3 Moneyline Pick: Brewers () over the Rockies ()

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (10-7, 3.75 ERA)

Freddy Peralta (10-7, 3.75 ERA) Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland (4-7, 5.3 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (76-65) at Kansas City Royals (77-65)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Royals

Royals Moneyline Underdog: Twins

Twins Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Royals 5, Twins 4

Royals 5, Twins 4 Moneyline Pick: Royals () over the Twins ()

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (11-7, 3.5 ERA)

Michael Wacha (11-7, 3.5 ERA) Twins Starter: Simeon Woods Richardson (5-3, 3.95 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (72-70) at St. Louis Cardinals (71-70)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Moneyline Underdog: Mariners

Mariners Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Cardinals 5, Mariners 4

Cardinals 5, Mariners 4 Moneyline Pick: Cardinals () over the Mariners ()

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas (8-10, 5.27 ERA)

Miles Mikolas (8-10, 5.27 ERA) Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo (11-12, 3.6 ERA)

New York Yankees (82-60) at Chicago Cubs (72-70)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Moneyline Underdog: Yankees

Yankees Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Cubs 5, Yankees 4

Cubs 5, Yankees 4 Moneyline Pick: Cubs () over the Yankees ()

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon (9-8, 3.66 ERA)

Jameson Taillon (9-8, 3.66 ERA) Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (6-3, 3.65 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (59-82) at Texas Rangers (68-74)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Moneyline Underdog: Angels

Angels Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Rangers 5, Angels 4

Rangers 5, Angels 4 Moneyline Pick: Rangers () over the Angels ()

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (4-13, 3.81 ERA)

Andrew Heaney (4-13, 3.81 ERA) Angels Starter: Caden Dana (1-0, 3 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (71-71) at Oakland Athletics (62-80)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Moneyline Underdog: Tigers

Tigers Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Athletics 6, Tigers 5

Athletics 6, Tigers 5 Moneyline Pick: Athletics () over the Tigers ()

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Athletics Starter: J.T. Ginn (0-0, 4.3 ERA)

J.T. Ginn (0-0, 4.3 ERA) Tigers Starter: TBA

San Francisco Giants (69-73) at San Diego Padres (81-62)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Padres

Padres Moneyline Underdog: Giants

Giants Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Padres 5, Giants 4

Padres 5, Giants 4 Moneyline Pick: Padres () over the Giants ()

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove (5-4, 4.09 ERA)

Joe Musgrove (5-4, 4.09 ERA) Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison (7-7, 4.56 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians (81-60) at Los Angeles Dodgers (84-57)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Moneyline Underdog: Guardians

Guardians Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Dodgers 5, Guardians 4

Dodgers 5, Guardians 4 Moneyline Pick: Dodgers () over the Guardians ()

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (11-6, 3.01 ERA)

Jack Flaherty (11-6, 3.01 ERA) Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (11-6, 3.56 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (79-63) at Houston Astros (76-65)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Astros

Astros Moneyline Underdog: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Astros 5, Diamondbacks 4

Astros 5, Diamondbacks 4 Moneyline Pick: Astros () over the Diamondbacks ()

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Justin Verlander (3-5, 4.52 ERA)

Justin Verlander (3-5, 4.52 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson (10-6, 4.15 ERA)

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo.