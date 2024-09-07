MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 8

Published 6:13 pm Saturday, September 7, 2024

By Data Skrive

MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 8

Sunday’s MLB slate has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Houston Astros.

Before Sunday’s MLB games, here’s an in-depth peek at the betting odds.

MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 8

Tampa Bay Rays (69-72) at Baltimore Orioles (82-60)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Orioles -210
  • Moneyline Underdog: Rays +170
  • Total: 7.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
  • Prediction: Orioles 5, Rays 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Orioles (-210) over the Rays (+170)
  • Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: Roku
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Location: Baltimore, Maryland
  • Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (13-7, 3.19 ERA)
  • Rays Starter: Zack Littell (5-9, 4.04 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays (67-75) at Atlanta Braves (77-64)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Braves -275
  • Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays +225
  • Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
  • Prediction: Braves 4, Blue Jays 3
  • Moneyline Pick: Braves (-275) over the Blue Jays (+225)
  • Total Pick: Under 8 Runs

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Venue: Truist Park
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Braves Starter: Chris Sale (16-3, 2.46 ERA)
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yariel Rodriguez (1-6, 4.61 ERA)

Washington Nationals (63-78) at Pittsburgh Pirates (66-75)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Pirates
  • Moneyline Underdog: Nationals
  • Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
  • Prediction: Pirates 6, Nationals 5
  • Moneyline Pick: Pirates () over the Nationals ()

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Venue: PNC Park
  • Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Pirates Starter: Jared Jones (5-7, 3.91 ERA)
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin (5-12, 5.41 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (32-110) at Boston Red Sox (71-70)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Red Sox
  • Moneyline Underdog: White Sox
  • Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
  • Prediction: Red Sox 6, White Sox 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Red Sox () over the White Sox ()

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Venue: Fenway Park
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello (12-7, 4.75 ERA)
  • White Sox Starter: Chris Flexen (2-14, 5.36 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (68-74) at New York Mets (77-64)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Mets
  • Moneyline Underdog: Reds
  • Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
  • Prediction: Mets 5, Reds 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Mets () over the Reds ()

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Venue: Citi Field
  • Location: Queens, New York
  • Mets Starter: Luis Severino (10-6, 3.84 ERA)
  • Reds Starter: Julian Aguiar (1-0, 6.48 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (85-56) at Miami Marlins (52-89)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Phillies
  • Moneyline Underdog: Marlins
  • Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
  • Prediction: Phillies 5, Marlins 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Phillies () over the Marlins ()

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Venue: LoanDepot park
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Marlins Starter: Max Meyer (3-5, 5.84 ERA)
  • Phillies Starter: Seth Johnson (0-0, 0 ERA)

Colorado Rockies (53-89) at Milwaukee Brewers (81-60)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Brewers
  • Moneyline Underdog: Rockies
  • Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
  • Prediction: Brewers 5, Rockies 3
  • Moneyline Pick: Brewers () over the Rockies ()

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Venue: American Family Field
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (10-7, 3.75 ERA)
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland (4-7, 5.3 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (76-65) at Kansas City Royals (77-65)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Royals
  • Moneyline Underdog: Twins
  • Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
  • Prediction: Royals 5, Twins 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Royals () over the Twins ()

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Venue: Kauffman Stadium
  • Location: Kansas City, Missouri
  • Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (11-7, 3.5 ERA)
  • Twins Starter: Simeon Woods Richardson (5-3, 3.95 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (72-70) at St. Louis Cardinals (71-70)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals
  • Moneyline Underdog: Mariners
  • Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
  • Prediction: Cardinals 5, Mariners 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Cardinals () over the Mariners ()

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Venue: Busch Stadium
  • Location: St. Louis, Missouri
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas (8-10, 5.27 ERA)
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo (11-12, 3.6 ERA)

New York Yankees (82-60) at Chicago Cubs (72-70)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Cubs
  • Moneyline Underdog: Yankees
  • Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
  • Prediction: Cubs 5, Yankees 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Cubs () over the Yankees ()

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: YES
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Venue: Wrigley Field
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon (9-8, 3.66 ERA)
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (6-3, 3.65 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (59-82) at Texas Rangers (68-74)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Rangers
  • Moneyline Underdog: Angels
  • Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
  • Prediction: Rangers 5, Angels 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Rangers () over the Angels ()

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Venue: Globe Life Field
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (4-13, 3.81 ERA)
  • Angels Starter: Caden Dana (1-0, 3 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (71-71) at Oakland Athletics (62-80)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Athletics
  • Moneyline Underdog: Tigers
  • Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
  • Prediction: Athletics 6, Tigers 5
  • Moneyline Pick: Athletics () over the Tigers ()

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Location: Oakland, California
  • Athletics Starter: J.T. Ginn (0-0, 4.3 ERA)
  • Tigers Starter: TBA

San Francisco Giants (69-73) at San Diego Padres (81-62)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Padres
  • Moneyline Underdog: Giants
  • Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
  • Prediction: Padres 5, Giants 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Padres () over the Giants ()

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Venue: PETCO Park
  • Location: San Diego, California
  • Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove (5-4, 4.09 ERA)
  • Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison (7-7, 4.56 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians (81-60) at Los Angeles Dodgers (84-57)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers
  • Moneyline Underdog: Guardians
  • Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
  • Prediction: Dodgers 5, Guardians 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Dodgers () over the Guardians ()

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Venue: Dodger Stadium
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (11-6, 3.01 ERA)
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (11-6, 3.56 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (79-63) at Houston Astros (76-65)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Astros
  • Moneyline Underdog: Diamondbacks
  • Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
  • Prediction: Astros 5, Diamondbacks 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Astros () over the Diamondbacks ()

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Venue: Minute Maid Park
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Astros Starter: Justin Verlander (3-5, 4.52 ERA)
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson (10-6, 4.15 ERA)

