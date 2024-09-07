MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 8
Published 6:13 pm Saturday, September 7, 2024
Sunday’s MLB slate has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Houston Astros.
Before Sunday’s MLB games, here’s an in-depth peek at the betting odds.
MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 8
Tampa Bay Rays (69-72) at Baltimore Orioles (82-60)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Orioles -210
- Moneyline Underdog: Rays +170
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Orioles 5, Rays 4
- Moneyline Pick: Orioles (-210) over the Rays (+170)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Roku
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (13-7, 3.19 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell (5-9, 4.04 ERA)
Toronto Blue Jays (67-75) at Atlanta Braves (77-64)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Braves -275
- Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays +225
- Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Braves 4, Blue Jays 3
- Moneyline Pick: Braves (-275) over the Blue Jays (+225)
- Total Pick: Under 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Venue: Truist Park
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Chris Sale (16-3, 2.46 ERA)
- Blue Jays Starter: Yariel Rodriguez (1-6, 4.61 ERA)
Washington Nationals (63-78) at Pittsburgh Pirates (66-75)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Pirates
- Moneyline Underdog: Nationals
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Pirates 6, Nationals 5
- Moneyline Pick: Pirates () over the Nationals ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Park
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Jared Jones (5-7, 3.91 ERA)
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin (5-12, 5.41 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (32-110) at Boston Red Sox (71-70)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Red Sox
- Moneyline Underdog: White Sox
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Red Sox 6, White Sox 4
- Moneyline Pick: Red Sox () over the White Sox ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello (12-7, 4.75 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Chris Flexen (2-14, 5.36 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (68-74) at New York Mets (77-64)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Mets
- Moneyline Underdog: Reds
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Mets 5, Reds 4
- Moneyline Pick: Mets () over the Reds ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Venue: Citi Field
- Location: Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: Luis Severino (10-6, 3.84 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Julian Aguiar (1-0, 6.48 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (85-56) at Miami Marlins (52-89)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Phillies
- Moneyline Underdog: Marlins
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Phillies 5, Marlins 4
- Moneyline Pick: Phillies () over the Marlins ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: Max Meyer (3-5, 5.84 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Seth Johnson (0-0, 0 ERA)
Colorado Rockies (53-89) at Milwaukee Brewers (81-60)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Brewers
- Moneyline Underdog: Rockies
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Brewers 5, Rockies 3
- Moneyline Pick: Brewers () over the Rockies ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Venue: American Family Field
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (10-7, 3.75 ERA)
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland (4-7, 5.3 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (76-65) at Kansas City Royals (77-65)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Royals
- Moneyline Underdog: Twins
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Royals 5, Twins 4
- Moneyline Pick: Royals () over the Twins ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (11-7, 3.5 ERA)
- Twins Starter: Simeon Woods Richardson (5-3, 3.95 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (72-70) at St. Louis Cardinals (71-70)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals
- Moneyline Underdog: Mariners
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Cardinals 5, Mariners 4
- Moneyline Pick: Cardinals () over the Mariners ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas (8-10, 5.27 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo (11-12, 3.6 ERA)
New York Yankees (82-60) at Chicago Cubs (72-70)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Cubs
- Moneyline Underdog: Yankees
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Cubs 5, Yankees 4
- Moneyline Pick: Cubs () over the Yankees ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: YES
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon (9-8, 3.66 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (6-3, 3.65 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (59-82) at Texas Rangers (68-74)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Rangers
- Moneyline Underdog: Angels
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Rangers 5, Angels 4
- Moneyline Pick: Rangers () over the Angels ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (4-13, 3.81 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Caden Dana (1-0, 3 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (71-71) at Oakland Athletics (62-80)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Athletics
- Moneyline Underdog: Tigers
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Athletics 6, Tigers 5
- Moneyline Pick: Athletics () over the Tigers ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Location: Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: J.T. Ginn (0-0, 4.3 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: TBA
San Francisco Giants (69-73) at San Diego Padres (81-62)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Padres
- Moneyline Underdog: Giants
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Padres 5, Giants 4
- Moneyline Pick: Padres () over the Giants ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Location: San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove (5-4, 4.09 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison (7-7, 4.56 ERA)
Cleveland Guardians (81-60) at Los Angeles Dodgers (84-57)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers
- Moneyline Underdog: Guardians
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Dodgers 5, Guardians 4
- Moneyline Pick: Dodgers () over the Guardians ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (11-6, 3.01 ERA)
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (11-6, 3.56 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (79-63) at Houston Astros (76-65)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Astros
- Moneyline Underdog: Diamondbacks
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Astros 5, Diamondbacks 4
- Moneyline Pick: Astros () over the Diamondbacks ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander (3-5, 4.52 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson (10-6, 4.15 ERA)
