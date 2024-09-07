Titans vs. Bears Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 1 Published 4:37 pm Saturday, September 7, 2024

The Chicago Bears will meet the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Our computer model projects the Bears will earn a victory — see below for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Bears ranked 20th in total offense (323.2 yards per game) and 12th in total defense (324.2 yards allowed per game) last year. The Titans put up 17.9 points per game offensively last season (27th in NFL), and they surrendered 21.6 points per game (16th) on defense.

Titans vs. Bears Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bears (-3.5) Under (44.5) Bears 24, Titans 17

Titans Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Titans, based on the moneyline, is 39.2%.

Tennessee won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 10 times.

The Titans covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3.5 points or more last season (in six opportunities).

Tennessee and its opponent combined to hit the over six out of 17 times last season.

Titans games averaged 40.7 total points last season, 3.8 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Bears Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bears a 65.5% chance to win.

Chicago covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

The Bears were favored by 3.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Chicago games.

The over/under in this game is 44.5 points, 1.6 higher than the average total in Bears games last season.

Titans vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Bears 21.2 22.3 24.9 19.9 17.9 24.4 Titans 17.9 21.6 22.7 19.3 12.6 24.1

