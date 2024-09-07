Will Calvin Ridley Score a Touchdown Against the Bears in Week 1? Published 2:50 pm Saturday, September 7, 2024

With the Tennessee Titans taking on the Chicago Bears in Week 1 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Calvin Ridley a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Will Calvin Ridley score a touchdown against the Bears?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a TD)

Ridley’s stats last season: 76 receptions, 1,016 yards, eight TDs, 59.8 yards per game (on 136 targets).

Ridley had a touchdown catch six times last season out of 17 games played. He had multiple TD receptions twice.

Bet on Ridley’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM today!

Calvin Ridley Game Log (2023)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 11 8 101 1 Week 2 @Chiefs 8 2 32 0 Week 3 @Texans 7 3 40 0 Week 4 @Falcons 2 2 38 1 Week 5 @Bills 8 7 122 0 Week 6 @Colts 8 4 30 0 Week 7 @Saints 4 1 5 0 Week 8 @Steelers 10 6 83 0 Week 10 @49ers 3 2 20 0 Week 11 @Titans 9 7 103 2 Week 12 @Texans 6 5 89 1 Week 13 @Bengals 8 4 26 0 Week 14 @Browns 13 4 53 0 Week 15 @Ravens 12 5 39 0 Week 16 @Buccaneers 9 6 90 2 Week 17 @Panthers 8 4 39 0 Week 18 @Titans 10 6 106 1

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.