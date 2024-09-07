Will DeAndre Hopkins Play in Week 1? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 2:19 pm Saturday, September 7, 2024

Take a look at DeAndre Hopkins’ stats below.

In the passing game last year, Hopkins was targeted 137 times, with season stats of 1057 yards on 75 receptions (14.1 per catch) and seven TDs.

DeAndre Hopkins Injury Status: Questionable (LP)

Hopkins (undisclosed) is on the injury list this week, and is currently listed questionable.

The Titans have no other receiver on the injury report.

Titans vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo Spread: Bears -3.5

Bears -3.5 Total: 44.5 points

Hopkins 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 137 75 1,057 223 7 14.1

Hopkins Game-by-Game (2023)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 13 7 65 0 Week 2 @Chargers 5 4 40 0 Week 3 @Browns 7 3 48 0 Week 4 @Bengals 6 4 63 0 Week 5 @Colts 11 8 140 0 Week 6 @Ravens 5 1 20 0 Week 8 @Falcons 6 4 128 3 Week 9 @Steelers 11 4 60 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 9 3 27 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 5 4 59 1 Week 12 @Panthers 5 3 49 0 Week 13 @Colts 12 5 75 1 Week 14 @Dolphins 12 7 124 1 Week 15 @Texans 9 2 21 0 Week 16 @Seahawks 4 2 20 0 Week 17 @Texans 7 7 72 0 Week 18 @Jaguars 10 7 46 1

