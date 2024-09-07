Will DeAndre Hopkins Play in Week 1? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Published 2:19 pm Saturday, September 7, 2024
Take a look at DeAndre Hopkins’ stats below.
In the passing game last year, Hopkins was targeted 137 times, with season stats of 1057 yards on 75 receptions (14.1 per catch) and seven TDs.
DeAndre Hopkins Injury Status: Questionable (LP)
- Hopkins (undisclosed) is on the injury list this week, and is currently listed questionable.
- The Titans have no other receiver on the injury report.
Titans vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Day: September 8, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- TV Channel: FOX
- Spread: Bears -3.5
- Total: 44.5 points
Hopkins 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|137
|75
|1,057
|223
|7
|14.1
Hopkins Game-by-Game (2023)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|13
|7
|65
|0
|Week 2
|@Chargers
|5
|4
|40
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|7
|3
|48
|0
|Week 4
|@Bengals
|6
|4
|63
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|11
|8
|140
|0
|Week 6
|@Ravens
|5
|1
|20
|0
|Week 8
|@Falcons
|6
|4
|128
|3
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|11
|4
|60
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|9
|3
|27
|0
|Week 11
|@Jaguars
|5
|4
|59
|1
|Week 12
|@Panthers
|5
|3
|49
|0
|Week 13
|@Colts
|12
|5
|75
|1
|Week 14
|@Dolphins
|12
|7
|124
|1
|Week 15
|@Texans
|9
|2
|21
|0
|Week 16
|@Seahawks
|4
|2
|20
|0
|Week 17
|@Texans
|7
|7
|72
|0
|Week 18
|@Jaguars
|10
|7
|46
|1
