Will Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Score a Touchdown Against the Bears in Week 1? Published 2:51 pm Saturday, September 7, 2024

Should you wager on Nick Westbrook-Ikhine scoring a touchdown in the Tennessee Titans’ upcoming Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Nick Westbrook-Ikhine score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

On 45 targets last year, Westbrook-Ikhine picked up 370 yards on 28 grabs plus three touchdowns, averaging 28.5 yards.

Westbrook-Ikhine had a receiving touchdown in three of 13 games last year, but he failed to have a game with multiple receiving TDs.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Game Log (2023)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 7 4 58 0 Week 2 @Chargers 3 3 25 1 Week 4 @Bengals 6 5 51 1 Week 5 @Colts 3 1 9 0 Week 6 @Ravens 4 3 25 0 Week 8 @Falcons 2 1 33 1 Week 9 @Steelers 1 1 23 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 4 1 9 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 1 1 7 0 Week 12 @Panthers 5 4 41 0 Week 13 @Colts 3 1 28 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 4 2 28 0 Week 15 @Texans 2 1 33 0

