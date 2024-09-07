Will Treylon Burks Score a Touchdown Against the Bears in Week 1? Published 2:50 pm Saturday, September 7, 2024

When the Tennessee Titans and the Chicago Bears match up in Week 1 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Treylon Burks get into the end zone? To check out how he measures up in this week’s matchup and whether he’s a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Treylon Burks score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +475 (Bet $10 to win $47.50 if he scores a TD)

Last season Burks saw 30 targets and turned them into 16 catches for 221 yards (24.6 yards per tilt).

Burks, in nine games last year, did not catch a touchdown pass.

Treylon Burks Game Log (2023)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 3 2 18 0 Week 2 @Chargers 4 3 76 0 Week 3 @Browns 6 1 5 0 Week 8 @Falcons 2 0 0 0 Week 9 @Steelers 3 2 23 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 3 1 1 0 Week 15 @Texans 3 3 62 0 Week 16 @Seahawks 3 2 25 0 Week 17 @Texans 3 2 11 0

