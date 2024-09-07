Will Tyler Boyd Score a Touchdown Against the Bears in Week 1? Published 2:50 pm Saturday, September 7, 2024

In the Week 1 contest between the Tennessee Titans and the Chicago Bears at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Tyler Boyd find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he’s a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Tyler Boyd score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +425 (Bet $10 to win $42.50 if he scores a TD)

On 98 targets last season, Boyd reeled in 67 balls for 667 yards and two TDs, averaging 39.2 receiving yards.

Boyd had a receiving touchdown in two of 17 games last year, but did not score multiple receiving TDs in any contest.

Tyler Boyd Game Log (2023)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 3 2 10 0 Week 2 @Ravens 8 6 52 0 Week 3 @Rams 9 5 39 0 Week 4 @Titans 7 4 26 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 7 6 39 0 Week 6 @Seahawks 7 7 38 1 Week 8 @49ers 3 3 40 1 Week 9 @Bills 5 3 56 0 Week 10 @Texans 12 8 117 0 Week 11 @Ravens 6 3 22 0 Week 12 @Steelers 5 3 23 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 7 5 37 0 Week 14 @Colts 3 2 23 0 Week 15 @Vikings 5 2 53 0 Week 16 @Steelers 7 5 59 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 2 2 29 0 Week 18 @Browns 2 1 4 0

