Braves vs. Blue Jays: Betting Preview for Sept. 8 Published 1:25 am Sunday, September 8, 2024

Atlanta Braves (77-65) will go head to head against the Toronto Blue Jays (68-75) at Truist Park on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, Marcell Ozuna will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the year.

Bookmakers have listed the Braves (-275) as moneyline favorites against the Blue Jays (+225). This contest has an over/under of 7.5 runs (over -115; under -105).

Braves vs. Blue Jays Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024

Sunday, September 8, 2024 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -275

Braves -275 Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays +225

Blue Jays +225 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale makes the start for the Braves, his 27th of the season. He is 16-3 with a 2.46 ERA and 206 strikeouts in 160 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up six hits.

Sale is trying to build upon a fifth-game quality start streak in this game.

Sale will aim to last five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He’s averaging 6.2 frames per outing.

In five of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank sixth in baseball with 181 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 12th in baseball with a .410 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).

Atlanta ranks 18th in runs scored with 606 (4.3 per game).

The Braves’ .307 on-base percentage ranks 19th in baseball.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 24th in baseball.

Atlanta’s 3.56 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Atlanta’s pitching staff is No. 1 in the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Braves have the seventh-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.218).

