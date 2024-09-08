SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 3
Published 1:19 pm Sunday, September 8, 2024
Looking for an up-to-date view of the SEC and how each team measures up? We’ve got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.
SEC Power Rankings
Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.
No. 1: Georgia
- Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-0
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 5th
- Last Game Result: W 48-3 vs Tennessee Tech
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: @ Kentucky
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2: Tennessee
- Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 69th
- Last Game Result: W 51-10 vs North Carolina State
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: Kent State
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 3: Texas
- Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 116th
- Last Game Result: W 31-12 vs Michigan
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: UTSA
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 4: Oklahoma
- Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 111th
- Last Game Result: W 16-12 vs Houston
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: Tulane
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
- TV Channel: ESPN
No. 5: Missouri
- Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 129th
- Last Game Result: W 38-0 vs Buffalo
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: Boston College
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 6: LSU
- Current Record: 1-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 27th
- Last Game Result: W 44-21 vs Nicholls State
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: @ South Carolina
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 7: Alabama
- Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 131st
- Last Game Result: W 42-16 vs South Florida
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: @ Wisconsin
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 8: Ole Miss
- Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 130th
- Last Game Result: W 52-3 vs Middle Tennessee
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: @ Wake Forest
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
- TV Channel: CW (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 9: South Carolina
- Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 93rd
- Last Game Result: W 31-6 vs Kentucky
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: LSU
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 10: Auburn
- Current Record: 1-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 20th
- Last Game Result: L 21-14 vs California
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: New Mexico
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
- TV Channel: ESPN2
No. 11: Florida
- Current Record: 1-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 2nd
- Last Game Result: W 45-7 vs Samford
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: Texas A&M
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 12: Arkansas
- Current Record: 1-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 58th
- Last Game Result: L 39-31 vs Oklahoma State
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: UAB
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 13: Texas A&M
- Current Record: 1-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 91st
- Last Game Result: W 52-10 vs McNeese
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: @ Florida
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 14: Kentucky
- Current Record: 1-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 114th
- Last Game Result: L 31-6 vs South Carolina
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: Georgia
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 15: Vanderbilt
- Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 52nd
- Last Game Result: W 55-0 vs Alcorn State
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: @ Georgia State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 16: Mississippi State
- Current Record: 1-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 96th
- Last Game Result: L 30-23 vs Arizona State
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: Toledo
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
- TV Channel: ESPNU
