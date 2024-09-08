SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 3

Published 1:19 pm Sunday, September 8, 2024

By Data Skrive

Looking for an up-to-date view of the SEC and how each team measures up? We’ve got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Georgia

  • Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-0
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 5th
  • Last Game Result: W 48-3 vs Tennessee Tech

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: @ Kentucky
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 2: Tennessee

  • Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 69th
  • Last Game Result: W 51-10 vs North Carolina State

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: Kent State
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 3: Texas

  • Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-1
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 116th
  • Last Game Result: W 31-12 vs Michigan

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: UTSA
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 4: Oklahoma

  • Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 111th
  • Last Game Result: W 16-12 vs Houston

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: Tulane
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 5: Missouri

  • Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 129th
  • Last Game Result: W 38-0 vs Buffalo

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: Boston College
  • Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 6: LSU

  • Current Record: 1-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 27th
  • Last Game Result: W 44-21 vs Nicholls State

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: @ South Carolina
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 7: Alabama

  • Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 131st
  • Last Game Result: W 42-16 vs South Florida

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: @ Wisconsin
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
  • TV Channel: FOX (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 8: Ole Miss

  • Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 130th
  • Last Game Result: W 52-3 vs Middle Tennessee

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: @ Wake Forest
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
  • TV Channel: CW (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 9: South Carolina

  • Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 93rd
  • Last Game Result: W 31-6 vs Kentucky

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: LSU
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 10: Auburn

  • Current Record: 1-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 20th
  • Last Game Result: L 21-14 vs California

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: New Mexico
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
  • TV Channel: ESPN2

No. 11: Florida

  • Current Record: 1-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 2nd
  • Last Game Result: W 45-7 vs Samford

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: Texas A&M
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 12: Arkansas

  • Current Record: 1-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 58th
  • Last Game Result: L 39-31 vs Oklahoma State

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: UAB
  • Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 13: Texas A&M

  • Current Record: 1-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 91st
  • Last Game Result: W 52-10 vs McNeese

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: @ Florida
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 14: Kentucky

  • Current Record: 1-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 114th
  • Last Game Result: L 31-6 vs South Carolina

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: Georgia
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 15: Vanderbilt

  • Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 52nd
  • Last Game Result: W 55-0 vs Alcorn State

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: @ Georgia State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 16: Mississippi State

  • Current Record: 1-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 96th
  • Last Game Result: L 30-23 vs Arizona State

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: Toledo
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
  • TV Channel: ESPNU

