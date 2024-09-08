Week 3 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions
Published 1:38 pm Sunday, September 8, 2024
Our best bet on the Week 3 Football Bowl Subdivision card, in terms of over/unders, is on the Arizona vs. Kansas State game — see below for more tips (including parlay possibilities) for both point spreads and totals.
Look for insights and computer predictions for that game and more below.
College Football Computer Picks – Best Spread Bets
Pick: New Mexico State +20.5 vs. Fresno State
- Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at Fresno State Bulldogs
- Projected Winner & Margin: New Mexico State by 10.5 points
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 14
- TV Channel: truTV
Pick: Texas State +2.5 vs. Arizona State
- Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils at Texas State Bobcats
- Projected Winner & Margin: Texas State by 20.4 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 12
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Air Force +14.5 vs. Baylor
- Matchup: Air Force Falcons at Baylor Bears
- Projected Winner & Margin: Air Force by 6.2 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 14
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Duke -16.5 vs. UConn
- Matchup: UConn Huskies at Duke Blue Devils
- Projected Winner & Margin: Duke by 36.2 points
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 14
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
Pick: Washington -4 vs. Washington State
- Matchup: Washington State Cougars at Washington Huskies
- Projected Winner & Margin: Washington by 22.9 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 14
- TV Channel: Peacock
College Football Computer Picks – Best Total Bets
Over 56.5 – Arizona vs. Kansas State
- Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at Kansas State Wildcats
- Projected Total: 80.5 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 13
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 50.5 – San Diego State vs. California
- Matchup: San Diego State Aztecs at California Golden Bears
- Projected Total: 28 points
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 14
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 57.5 – UNLV vs. Kansas
- Matchup: UNLV Rebels at Kansas Jayhawks
- Projected Total: 37 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 13
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 51.5 – Coastal Carolina vs. Temple
- Matchup: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Temple Owls
- Projected Total: 66.8 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 14
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Under 59.5 – Colorado vs. Colorado State
- Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes at Colorado State Rams
- Projected Total: 45 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 14
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo
