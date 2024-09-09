How to Watch MLB Baseball on Monday, Sept. 9: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 8:18 am Monday, September 9, 2024

Today’s MLB slate features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

If you’re looking for live coverage of today’s MLB play, we have you covered. Take a look at the links below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 9

Tampa Bay Rays (71-72) at Philadelphia Phillies (85-58)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (10-9, 3.45 ERA)

Cristopher Sanchez (10-9, 3.45 ERA) Rays Starter: Cole Sulser (0-0, 4.35 ERA)

Miami Marlins (54-89) at Pittsburgh Pirates (67-76)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Paul Skenes (9-2, 2.13 ERA)

Paul Skenes (9-2, 2.13 ERA) Marlins Starter: Valente Bellozo (2-2, 3.78 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (69-75) at Atlanta Braves (78-65)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Charlie Morton (8-7, 4.24 ERA)

Charlie Morton (8-7, 4.24 ERA) Reds Starter: Nick Martínez (7-6, 3.67 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (79-65) at New York Yankees (82-61)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (14-9, 4.19 ERA)

Carlos Rodón (14-9, 4.19 ERA) Royals Starter: Brady Singer (9-10, 3.35 ERA)

New York Mets (78-65) at Toronto Blue Jays (68-76)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (9-13, 4.3 ERA)

Chris Bassitt (9-13, 4.3 ERA) Mets Starter: David Peterson (9-1, 2.75 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (82-62) at Boston Red Sox (72-71)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello (12-7, 4.75 ERA)

Brayan Bello (12-7, 4.75 ERA) Orioles Starter: Cade Povich (2-7, 5.76 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians (81-62) at Chicago White Sox (33-111)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: Nick Nastrini (0-7, 7.79 ERA)

Nick Nastrini (0-7, 7.79 ERA) Guardians Starter: Joey Cantillo (0-0, 0 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (59-84) at Minnesota Twins (76-67)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: David Festa (2-5, 4.75 ERA)

David Festa (2-5, 4.75 ERA) Angels Starter: Reid Detmers (3-6, 5.87 ERA)

Chicago Cubs (73-70) at Los Angeles Dodgers (86-57)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-4, 5.67 ERA)

Walker Buehler (1-4, 5.67 ERA) Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks (3-11, 6.6 ERA)

