Kathleen (Cobb) Smith, 93 Published 3:59 pm Monday, September 9, 2024

Mrs. Kathleen (Cobb) Smith, age 93, of LaFollette, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2024. Kathleen was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and retired from A&P Stores while living in Michigan. Preceded in death by Beloved Husband, James E. Smith in 2018, Parents, Robert James and Retta (Treadway) Cobb, Sisters, Imogene Smith, Christine Smith, and Vickie Berry, Brothers, Jimmy Cobb and Billy Cobb.

She is survived by Daughters, Donna Figueira and husband, Russell, and Patricia Zelenka and husband, Matt; Sons, David Smith and wife, Lenise, and James Smith and wife, Beverly; 22 Grandchildren, 43 Great-Grandchildren, and 1 Great-Great-Granddaughter, Millie; Sister, Lorrine Smith; Brothers, John Cobb, Robert Cobb and wife, Sue, and Toni Cobb. Numerous Nieces, Nephews, family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 12, 2024 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Walters Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 13, 2024, 11:30 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (215 Wildwood Circle, LaFollette) with Branch President Eric Pinkston officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Cemetery in Speedwell. Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Kathleen (Cobb) Smith.