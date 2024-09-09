Layford Cline Longworth Published 9:07 am Monday, September 9, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Layford Cline Longworth was born September 15, 1936 and went to his heavenly home in the early morning hours on Friday September 6, 2024.

He was saved at an early age at Riverside Baptist Church and was ordained as a minister in 1973. He continued his ministry and pastored Churches for several years, where he served the Lord faithfully. He was a beloved husband, devoted father and grandfather. His wife, daughter and grandchildren were some of the greatest joys of his life. From his humor to his encouraging words of wisdom, Layford’s warm and generous spirit touched everyone he met.

Email newsletter signup

He was preceded in death by his parents: Charlie and Arizona Longworth. Brothers: Clyde Longworth and Clemons Longworth. Sisters: Stachie Willford, Ella May Owens, Thelma Sparrow and Retta Lambert, and beloved sister-in-law Carolyn Longworth.

Layford is survived by his Loving wife Sondra Longworth of 60 years. Brother: Virgil Longworth. Daughter: Arizona Longworth (Regan DeBusk). Grandchildren: Erin Gilbert of Knoxville, TN. Lindsey Cooper of Tazewell, TN. Storm Livesay of Knoxville, TN. “Little” Jack and wife Nicole Daniels and special granddaughter Ava Daniels of Tazewell, TN. Special nephews Stevie and Wayne Longworth of Tazewell, TN and loving niece Becky Killion of New Tazewell, TN. And a host of family and friends.

His love for not only his family but for the Lord will prevail far past this earthly parting.

Luke 23:43, And Jesus said unto him, “Verily I say unto thee, Today shalt thou be with me in Paradise.”

A visitation for Layford will be held Saturday, September 7, 2024 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM At the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will be Sunday, September 8, 2024 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel in New Tazewell. The graveside service will follow in the Cave Springs Cemetery.

Officiating: Rev. Kim Collingsworth, Rev. Charlie Longworth, and Rev. Jack Daniels

Singers: Brenda Longworth, Amy Pendleton, Teddy and Timmy Cosby.

Pallbearers: Jeremy Longworth, Casey Longworth, Dustin Daniels, Adrian Daniels, Jimmie Del Irvin, and Jason Hurst

Honorary Pallbearers: Lucas Neely, Jackie Hurst, Rondie Fultz, Stevie Longworth, Wayne Longworth, Regan DeBusk, Junior Daniels, and Jack Daniels.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.