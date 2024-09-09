Suspect in Harrogate stabbing/shooting apprehended Published 5:12 pm Monday, September 9, 2024

A Cumberland Gap woman who was the focus of a stabbing and shooting investigation in Harrogate, Tennessee has been captured after being on the run for several days.

Claiborne County Sheriff Bob Brooks told WRIL that a short time before 1:00 p.m. on Sunday (Sept. 1) Johnna Lynn Miracle, aka JLynn Janis, was found at a residence at the corner of Sunset Acres and Red Hill Road off Highway 63 in Claiborne County. She had cut her hair and changed her appearance. Deputy Pabon transported her to Claiborne County Jail.

It was previously reported that Claiborne deputies responded to an assault involving a stabbing and shooting of a female victim at a residence in the Shawanee community on Leeds Street just after 5:15 p.m. Wednesday night August 28.

Sheriff Brooks said an attempted 1st-degree murder warrant was issued for Miracle after she was determined to be responsible for the assault.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an emergency alert for her stating she was considered armed and dangerous.

On the evening of the attack, 43-year-old David “Chicago” Janis, was taken into custody, found to be wanted by the Kentucky Probation and Parole Office for a violation of absconding supervision. He remains lodged at the Claiborne County Jail.

Last week a family member told WRIL that the assault victim has passed away. Tracy Renee Simpson’s daughter Emil gave permission to announce her passing. The attempted 1st-degree charge against Miracle may be changed.

Brad Duncan and Jason Henegar are leading this investigation for the Claiborne Sheriff’s Office.