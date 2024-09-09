Tennessee vs. Kent State Sept. 14 Tickets & Start Time Published 4:34 am Monday, September 9, 2024

On Saturday, September 14, 2024 at Neyland Stadium, the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers will welcome in the Kent State Golden Flashes (0-2).

Tennessee vs. Kent State game info

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 2024 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network City: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee vs. Kent State statistical matchup

Tennessee Kent State 589 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 246 (122nd) 185 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 481 (124th) 276.5 (12th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 54.5 (130th) 312.5 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.5 (96th) 3 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (81st) 4 (18th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (38th)

Tennessee leaders

In two games for the Volunteers, Dylan Sampson has compiled 256 rushing yards and five touchdowns while averaging 8 yards per carry.

Sampson has made a difference in the passing attack, catching six balls on six targets for 66 yards and zero touchdowns.

In two games, Nico Iamaleava has thrown for 525 yards (262.5 yards per game) to go along with five touchdowns, two interceptions, and a completion percentage of 74.5%.

As a runner, Iamaleava has scampered for 71 yards (5.9 YPC) and one touchdown.

In two games, Dont’e Thornton has converted four targets into three receptions, 105 yards and two touchdowns for the Volunteers.

Kent State leaders

Luke Floriea has 12 receptions for 196 yards (98 per game) and two touchdowns in two games.

In the passing game, Chrishon McCray has scored two TDs, catching nine balls for 94 yards (47 per game).

Devin Kargman has thrown for 374 yards (187 per game), completing 54.5% of his passes, with three touchdowns and two interceptions in two games.

