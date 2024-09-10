Braves vs. Nationals: Betting Preview for Sept. 10 Published 5:24 am Tuesday, September 10, 2024

When the Atlanta Braves (78-66) go head to head against the Washington Nationals (64-79) at Nationals Park on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 6:45 p.m. ET, Marcell Ozuna will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he’s currently sitting at 98).

The Braves, at -160, are favored in this contest, while the Nationals are underdogs at +135. The total for this contest is 8.

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -160

Braves -160 Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +135

Nationals +135 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves are sending Reynaldo Lopez (8-5) out for his 24th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 2.04 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Lopez is trying to continue a third-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Lopez will try to continue a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.5 frames per appearance).

In seven of his 23 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are fifth-best in MLB action with 182 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 12th in baseball, slugging .407.

The Braves are 18th in MLB with a .240 batting average.

Atlanta is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.2 runs per game (610 total).

The Braves are 22nd in baseball with a .305 on-base percentage.

The Braves’ 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.52 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in the majors.

The Braves have the sixth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.215).

