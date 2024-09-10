Discover the Best Week 2 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds

Published 4:37 pm Tuesday, September 10, 2024

By Data Skrive

The NFL lineup in Week 2, which includes the San Francisco 49ers versus the Minnesota Vikings, is sure to please.

Looking for NFL player prop bets for this week’s games? This article includes NFL player props for every contest, so take a look.

Find an edge on the competition and take advantage via player props for the NFL. BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.

Bills at Dolphins

  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, Sept. 12
  • Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
  • Tyreek Hill Props: 97.5 REC YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)
  • Josh Allen Props: 245.5 PASS YDS (O: -120 | U: -110) / 36.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)

Giants at Commanders

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • Location: Landover, Maryland

Jets at Titans

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Seahawks at Patriots

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Buccaneers at Lions

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan

Browns at Jaguars

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Chargers at Panthers

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Saints at Cowboys

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • Location: Arlington, Texas

Colts at Packers

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Raiders at Ravens

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • Location: Baltimore, Maryland

49ers at Vikings

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Rams at Cardinals

  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • Location: Glendale, Arizona

Steelers at Broncos

  • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • Location: Denver, Colorado

Bengals at Chiefs

  • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Bears at Texans

  • Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • Location: Houston, Texas

Falcons at Eagles

  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, Sept. 16
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

