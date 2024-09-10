How to Watch MLB Baseball on Tuesday, Sept. 10: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 8:18 am Tuesday, September 10, 2024
There is a lot to be excited about on today’s MLB schedule, including the Chicago Cubs playing the Los Angeles Dodgers.
In terms of live coverage, we’ve got everything you need to know regarding today’s MLB action here. Take a look at the links below.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 10
Tampa Bay Rays (71-73) at Philadelphia Phillies (86-58)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez (12-6, 2.9 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley (6-10, 4.4 ERA)
Miami Marlins (54-90) at Pittsburgh Pirates (68-76)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Carmen Mlodzinski (2-5, 3.73 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Adam Oller (1-2, 4.15 ERA)
Colorado Rockies (54-90) at Detroit Tigers (73-71)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: Keider Montero (4-6, 5.47 ERA)
- Rockies Starter: Bradley Blalock (1-2, 5.4 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (78-66) at Washington Nationals (64-79)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:45 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore (8-11, 4.32 ERA)
- Braves Starter: Reynaldo López (8-5, 2.04 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (79-66) at New York Yankees (83-61)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Marcus Stroman (10-7, 4.03 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (15-8, 3.05 ERA)
New York Mets (79-65) at Toronto Blue Jays (68-77)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (9-13, 4.3 ERA)
- Mets Starter: David Peterson (9-1, 2.75 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (82-63) at Boston Red Sox (73-71)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford (8-13, 4.08 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Albert Suarez (7-5, 3.49 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (60-84) at Minnesota Twins (76-68)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez (14-8, 4.05 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning (5-12, 5.08 ERA)
Cleveland Guardians (82-62) at Chicago White Sox (33-112)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- White Sox Starter: Jonathan Cannon (3-9, 4.53 ERA)
- Guardians Starter: Ben Lively (11-9, 4.07 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (70-75) at St. Louis Cardinals (72-71)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Andre Pallante (6-7, 4.07 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Rhett Lowder (0-1, 0.87 ERA)
Oakland Athletics (62-82) at Houston Astros (77-66)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Spencer Arrighetti (7-12, 4.82 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: Osvaldo Bido (5-3, 3.41 ERA)
Texas Rangers (70-74) at Arizona Diamondbacks (80-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen (11-6, 3.69 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi (11-7, 3.55 ERA)
San Diego Padres (81-64) at Seattle Mariners (73-71)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby (11-10, 3.61 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish (4-3, 3.51 ERA)
Milwaukee Brewers (82-61) at San Francisco Giants (71-73)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- Giants Starter: Hayden Birdsong (3-5, 5.19 ERA)
- Brewers Starter: Aaron Civale (5-8, 4.62 ERA)
Chicago Cubs (74-70) at Los Angeles Dodgers (86-58)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-2, 2.92 ERA)
- Cubs Starter: Shota Imanaga (12-3, 2.99 ERA)
