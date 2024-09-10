How to Watch MLB Baseball on Tuesday, Sept. 10: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 8:18 am Tuesday, September 10, 2024

There is a lot to be excited about on today’s MLB schedule, including the Chicago Cubs playing the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In terms of live coverage, we’ve got everything you need to know regarding today’s MLB action here. Take a look at the links below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 10

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo!

Tampa Bay Rays (71-73) at Philadelphia Phillies (86-58)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez (12-6, 2.9 ERA)

Ranger Suárez (12-6, 2.9 ERA) Rays Starter: Taj Bradley (6-10, 4.4 ERA)

Miami Marlins (54-90) at Pittsburgh Pirates (68-76)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Carmen Mlodzinski (2-5, 3.73 ERA)

Carmen Mlodzinski (2-5, 3.73 ERA) Marlins Starter: Adam Oller (1-2, 4.15 ERA)

Colorado Rockies (54-90) at Detroit Tigers (73-71)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: COLR

COLR Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: Keider Montero (4-6, 5.47 ERA)

Keider Montero (4-6, 5.47 ERA) Rockies Starter: Bradley Blalock (1-2, 5.4 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (78-66) at Washington Nationals (64-79)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore (8-11, 4.32 ERA)

MacKenzie Gore (8-11, 4.32 ERA) Braves Starter: Reynaldo López (8-5, 2.04 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (79-66) at New York Yankees (83-61)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Marcus Stroman (10-7, 4.03 ERA)

Marcus Stroman (10-7, 4.03 ERA) Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (15-8, 3.05 ERA)

Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+

New York Mets (79-65) at Toronto Blue Jays (68-77)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (9-13, 4.3 ERA)

Chris Bassitt (9-13, 4.3 ERA) Mets Starter: David Peterson (9-1, 2.75 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (82-63) at Boston Red Sox (73-71)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford (8-13, 4.08 ERA)

Kutter Crawford (8-13, 4.08 ERA) Orioles Starter: Albert Suarez (7-5, 3.49 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (60-84) at Minnesota Twins (76-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez (14-8, 4.05 ERA)

Pablo Lopez (14-8, 4.05 ERA) Angels Starter: Griffin Canning (5-12, 5.08 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians (82-62) at Chicago White Sox (33-112)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: Jonathan Cannon (3-9, 4.53 ERA)

Jonathan Cannon (3-9, 4.53 ERA) Guardians Starter: Ben Lively (11-9, 4.07 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (70-75) at St. Louis Cardinals (72-71)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Andre Pallante (6-7, 4.07 ERA)

Andre Pallante (6-7, 4.07 ERA) Reds Starter: Rhett Lowder (0-1, 0.87 ERA)

Oakland Athletics (62-82) at Houston Astros (77-66)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Spencer Arrighetti (7-12, 4.82 ERA)

Spencer Arrighetti (7-12, 4.82 ERA) Athletics Starter: Osvaldo Bido (5-3, 3.41 ERA)

Texas Rangers (70-74) at Arizona Diamondbacks (80-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen (11-6, 3.69 ERA)

Zac Gallen (11-6, 3.69 ERA) Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi (11-7, 3.55 ERA)

San Diego Padres (81-64) at Seattle Mariners (73-71)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: George Kirby (11-10, 3.61 ERA)

George Kirby (11-10, 3.61 ERA) Padres Starter: Yu Darvish (4-3, 3.51 ERA)

Milwaukee Brewers (82-61) at San Francisco Giants (71-73)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California Giants Starter: Hayden Birdsong (3-5, 5.19 ERA)

Hayden Birdsong (3-5, 5.19 ERA) Brewers Starter: Aaron Civale (5-8, 4.62 ERA)

Chicago Cubs (74-70) at Los Angeles Dodgers (86-58)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-2, 2.92 ERA)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-2, 2.92 ERA) Cubs Starter: Shota Imanaga (12-3, 2.99 ERA)

