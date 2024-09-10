How to Watch the Braves vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 10 Published 7:06 am Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Andres Chaparro and the Washington Nationals take the field on Tuesday at Nationals Park against Reynaldo Lopez, who is starting for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 6:45 p.m. ET for the first game of a two-game series.

Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: BSSO

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fifth in baseball with 182 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .407 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).

Atlanta is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.2 runs per game (610 total).

The Braves’ .305 on-base percentage is 22nd in MLB.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 23rd in baseball.

Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.52).

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the majors.

The Braves have the sixth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.215).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Lopez (8-5 with a 2.04 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 24th of the season.

His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Lopez is trying to extend a third-game quality start streak in this game.

Lopez will look to last five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He’s averaging 5.5 innings per outing.

He has made seven appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2024 Rockies L 3-1 Home Reynaldo López Austin Gomber 9/6/2024 Blue Jays W 3-1 Home Max Fried Kevin Gausman 9/7/2024 Blue Jays L 9-5 Home Spencer Schwellenbach José Berríos 9/8/2024 Blue Jays W 4-3 Home Chris Sale Yariel Rodriguez 9/9/2024 Reds L 1-0 Home Charlie Morton Nick Martínez 9/10/2024 Nationals – Away Reynaldo López MacKenzie Gore 9/11/2024 Nationals – Away Max Fried Jake Irvin 9/13/2024 Dodgers – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Landon Knack 9/14/2024 Dodgers – Home Chris Sale Jack Flaherty 9/15/2024 Dodgers – Home Charlie Morton Walker Buehler 9/16/2024 Dodgers – Home Reynaldo López Yoshinobu Yamamoto

