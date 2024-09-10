How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 9
Published 2:48 am Tuesday, September 10, 2024
There are three games on today’s WNBA schedule, including the Minnesota Lynx versus the Atlanta Dream.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Minnesota Lynx at Atlanta Dream
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSNX, and Peachtree TV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Gateway Center Arena
- Location: College Park, Georgia
New York Liberty at Dallas Wings
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: College Park Center
- Location: Arlington, Texas
Connecticut Sun at Los Angeles Sparks
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
