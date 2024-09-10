How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 9

Published 2:48 am Tuesday, September 10, 2024

By Data Skrive

There are three games on today’s WNBA schedule, including the Minnesota Lynx versus the Atlanta Dream.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Minnesota Lynx at Atlanta Dream

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: NBA TV, BSNX, and Peachtree TV
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Gateway Center Arena
  • Location: College Park, Georgia

New York Liberty at Dallas Wings

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and BSSWX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: College Park Center
  • Location: Arlington, Texas

Connecticut Sun at Los Angeles Sparks

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-BOS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena
  • Location: Los Angeles, California

