Man arrested for sexual act with animal Published 10:18 am Tuesday, September 10, 2024

On Wednesday, September 4, New Tazewell Patrolman Russell Ruszkowski responded to a Highway 33 residence in regards to an animal complaint.

Once the officer arrived on scene he spoke to the female complainant who stated she obtained a video of her husband, 27-year-old Jonathan Lorens, having intercourse with the family dog. She then provided the video which corroborated the complaint.

The officer states that Lorens could be seen pleasuring himself prior to restraining the dog and clearly having intercourse with the animal.

He has been lodged in the Claiborne County jail charged with sexual activity with an animal.