MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 11 Published 9:12 pm Tuesday, September 10, 2024

The Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field for one of many compelling matchups on the MLB slate on Wednesday.

Take a peek at our betting preview for the MLB’s action on Wednesday.

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 11

Miami Marlins (54-90) at Pittsburgh Pirates (68-76)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Moneyline Underdog: Marlins

Marlins Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Pirates 5, Marlins 4

Pirates 5, Marlins 4 Moneyline Pick: Pirates () over the Marlins ()

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter (7-7, 4.45 ERA)

Bailey Falter (7-7, 4.45 ERA) Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera (4-6, 4.88 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians (82-62) at Chicago White Sox (33-112)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -200

Guardians -200 Moneyline Underdog: White Sox +165

White Sox +165 Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Guardians 6, White Sox 4

Guardians 6, White Sox 4 Moneyline Pick: Guardians (-200) over the White Sox (+165)

Guardians (-200) over the White Sox (+165) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: Davis Martin (0-3, 3.29 ERA)

Davis Martin (0-3, 3.29 ERA) Guardians Starter: Matthew Boyd (2-1, 2.2 ERA)

Get tickets for any MLB game this season at StubHub.

New York Mets (79-65) at Toronto Blue Jays (68-77)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Mets -125

Mets -125 Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays +105

Blue Jays +105 Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Mets 5, Blue Jays 4

Mets 5, Blue Jays 4 Moneyline Pick: Mets (-125) over the Blue Jays (+105)

Mets (-125) over the Blue Jays (+105) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Bowden Francis (8-4, 3.72 ERA)

Bowden Francis (8-4, 3.72 ERA) Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (11-5, 3.43 ERA)

Texas Rangers (70-74) at Arizona Diamondbacks (80-64)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks -145

Diamondbacks -145 Moneyline Underdog: Rangers +120

Rangers +120 Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Diamondbacks 5, Rangers 4

Diamondbacks 5, Rangers 4 Moneyline Pick: Diamondbacks (-145) over the Rangers (+120)

Diamondbacks (-145) over the Rangers (+120) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly (4-0, 4.08 ERA)

Merrill Kelly (4-0, 4.08 ERA) Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford (5-2, 3.05 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (71-73) at Philadelphia Phillies (86-58)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -210

Phillies -210 Moneyline Underdog: Rays +170

Rays +170 Total: 7.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)

7.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under) Prediction: Phillies 4, Rays 3

Phillies 4, Rays 3 Moneyline Pick: Phillies (-210) over the Rays (+170)

Phillies (-210) over the Rays (+170) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (14-6, 2.59 ERA)

Zack Wheeler (14-6, 2.59 ERA) Rays Starter: Shane Baz (2-3, 3.27 ERA)

Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+

Colorado Rockies (54-90) at Detroit Tigers (73-71)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Moneyline Underdog: Rockies

Rockies Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Tigers 5, Rockies 4

Tigers 5, Rockies 4 Moneyline Pick: Tigers () over the Rockies ()

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: COLR

COLR Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: Casey Mize (2-6, 4.3 ERA)

Casey Mize (2-6, 4.3 ERA) Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber (5-10, 4.5 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (78-66) at Washington Nationals (64-79)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -175

Braves -175 Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +145

Nationals +145 Total: 7.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under) Prediction: Braves 5, Nationals 4

Braves 5, Nationals 4 Moneyline Pick: Braves (-175) over the Nationals (+145)

Braves (-175) over the Nationals (+145) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin (9-12, 4.28 ERA)

Jake Irvin (9-12, 4.28 ERA) Braves Starter: Max Fried (9-8, 3.35 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (79-66) at New York Yankees (83-61)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -145

Yankees -145 Moneyline Underdog: Royals +120

Royals +120 Total: 8 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)

8 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under) Prediction: Yankees 5, Royals 4

Yankees 5, Royals 4 Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-145) over the Royals (+120)

Yankees (-145) over the Royals (+120) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Luis Gil (13-6, 3.24 ERA)

Luis Gil (13-6, 3.24 ERA) Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.33 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (82-63) at Boston Red Sox (73-71)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Red Sox -130

Red Sox -130 Moneyline Underdog: Orioles +105

Orioles +105 Total: 9 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)

9 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under) Prediction: Red Sox 6, Orioles 5

Red Sox 6, Orioles 5 Moneyline Pick: Red Sox (-130) over the Orioles (+105)

Red Sox (-130) over the Orioles (+105) Total Pick: Over 9 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta (5-10, 4.38 ERA)

Nick Pivetta (5-10, 4.38 ERA) Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer (7-9, 4.27 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (60-84) at Minnesota Twins (76-68)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Twins -210

Twins -210 Moneyline Underdog: Angels +170

Angels +170 Total: 8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Twins 6, Angels 5

Twins 6, Angels 5 Moneyline Pick: Twins (-210) over the Angels (+170)

Twins (-210) over the Angels (+170) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Target Field

Target Field Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: Zebby Matthews (1-3, 7.36 ERA)

Zebby Matthews (1-3, 7.36 ERA) Angels Starter: Jack Kochanowicz (2-4, 4.89 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (70-75) at St. Louis Cardinals (72-71)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Moneyline Underdog: Reds

Reds Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Cardinals 5, Reds 4

Cardinals 5, Reds 4 Moneyline Pick: Cardinals () over the Reds ()

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Lance Lynn (6-4, 4.06 ERA)

Lance Lynn (6-4, 4.06 ERA) Reds Starter: TBA

Oakland Athletics (62-82) at Houston Astros (77-66)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Astros

Astros Moneyline Underdog: Athletics

Athletics Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Astros 5, Athletics 4

Astros 5, Athletics 4 Moneyline Pick: Astros () over the Athletics ()

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Hunter Brown (11-7, 3.41 ERA)

Hunter Brown (11-7, 3.41 ERA) Athletics Starter: Joey Estes (6-7, 4.46 ERA)

San Diego Padres (81-64) at Seattle Mariners (73-71)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Mariners -115

Mariners -115 Moneyline Underdog: Padres -105

Padres -105 Total: 7 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)

7 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under) Prediction: Mariners 5, Padres 4

Mariners 5, Padres 4 Moneyline Pick: Mariners (-115) over the Padres (-105)

Mariners (-115) over the Padres (-105) Total Pick: Over 7 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo (7-2, 2.36 ERA)

Bryan Woo (7-2, 2.36 ERA) Padres Starter: Michael King (12-8, 3.1 ERA)

Milwaukee Brewers (82-61) at San Francisco Giants (71-73)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -150

Brewers -150 Moneyline Underdog: Giants +125

Giants +125 Total: 7 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

7 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Brewers 5, Giants 4

Brewers 5, Giants 4 Moneyline Pick: Brewers (+125) over the Giants (-150)

Brewers (+125) over the Giants (-150) Total Pick: Over 7 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Giants Starter: Blake Snell (2-3, 3.62 ERA)

Blake Snell (2-3, 3.62 ERA) Brewers Starter: Colin Rea (12-4, 3.72 ERA)

Chicago Cubs (74-70) at Los Angeles Dodgers (86-58)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Moneyline Underdog: Cubs

Cubs Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Dodgers 6, Cubs 5

Dodgers 6, Cubs 5 Moneyline Pick: Dodgers () over the Cubs ()

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller (2-4, 7.79 ERA)

Bobby Miller (2-4, 7.79 ERA) Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks (2-3, 4.03 ERA)

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo.