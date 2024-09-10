NFL Week 2 Computer Picks, Best Bets and Predictions
Published 11:17 pm Tuesday, September 10, 2024
According to our projections, the best bet versus the spread in the NFL among Week 2’s 16 games is Vikings +6 — for more suggestions, including parlay opportunities, keep reading.
Best Week 2 Spread Bets
Pick: Giants +1.5 vs. Commanders
- Matchup: New York Giants at Washington Commanders
- Projected Winner & Margin: Giants by 11.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Commanders -1.5
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 15
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Rams +1.5 vs. Cardinals
- Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
- Projected Winner & Margin: Rams by 11.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Cardinals -1.5
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 15
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Dolphins -2.5 vs. Bills
- Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
- Projected Winner & Margin: Dolphins by 3.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Dolphins -2.5
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 12
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Browns +3 vs. Jaguars
- Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Projected Winner & Margin: Browns by 4.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Jaguars -3
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 15
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Steelers -3 vs. Broncos
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos
- Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 15.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Steelers -3
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 15
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Week 2 Total Bets
Under 45.5 – 49ers vs. Vikings
- Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings
- Projected Total: 42.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 15
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 45.5 – Saints vs. Cowboys
- Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys
- Projected Total: 53.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 15
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 45.5 – Bears vs. Texans
- Matchup: Chicago Bears at Houston Texans
- Projected Total: 48.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 15
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 38 – Seahawks vs. Patriots
- Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots
- Projected Total: 36.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 15
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 36.5 – Steelers vs. Broncos
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos
- Projected Total: 37.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 15
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
