NFL Week 2 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions Published 11:34 pm Tuesday, September 10, 2024

There are 16 matchups on the NFL’s Week 2 card, with the Giants (+1.5) among the best bets against the spread, according to our projections. For more tips, including parlay opportunities, keep reading.

Find an edge on the competition and take advantage of our spread picks for the NFL.

NFL Picks Against the Spread – Week 2

Pick: Giants +1.5 vs. Commanders

Matchup: New York Giants at Washington Commanders

Projected Winner & Margin: Giants by 11.0 points
Spread: Commanders -1.5

Giants by 11.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Commanders -1.5

Commanders -1.5 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 15

Sept. 15 TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Rams +1.5 vs. Cardinals

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

Projected Winner & Margin: Rams by 11.0 points
Spread: Cardinals -1.5

Rams by 11.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Cardinals -1.5

Cardinals -1.5 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Date: Sept. 15

Sept. 15 TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Dolphins -2.5 vs. Bills

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Projected Winner & Margin: Dolphins by 3.0 points
Spread: Dolphins -2.5

Dolphins by 3.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Dolphins -2.5

Dolphins -2.5 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: Sept. 12

Sept. 12 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Browns +3 vs. Jaguars

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars

Projected Winner & Margin: Browns by 4.0 points
Spread: Jaguars -3

Browns by 4.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Jaguars -3

Jaguars -3 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 15

Sept. 15 TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Titans +3.5 vs. Jets

Matchup: New York Jets at Tennessee Titans

Projected Winner & Margin: Titans by 6.0 points
Spread: Jets -3.5

Titans by 6.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Jets -3.5

Jets -3.5 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 15

Sept. 15 TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Colts -3.5 vs. Packers

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Green Bay Packers

Projected Winner & Margin: Colts by 4.0 points
Spread: Colts -3.5

Colts by 4.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Colts -3.5

Colts -3.5 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 15

Sept. 15 TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Patriots +3.5 vs. Seahawks

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots

Projected Winner & Margin: Patriots by 13.0 points
Spread: Seahawks -3.5

Patriots by 13.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Seahawks -3.5

Seahawks -3.5 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 15

Sept. 15 TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Steelers -3.5 vs. Broncos

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos

Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 15.0 points
Spread: Steelers -3.5

Steelers by 15.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Steelers -3.5

Steelers -3.5 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: Sept. 15

Sept. 15 TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Vikings +6 vs. 49ers

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings

Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 28.0 points
Spread: 49ers -6

Vikings by 28.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: 49ers -6

49ers -6 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 15

Sept. 15 TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Bengals +6 vs. Chiefs

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 3.0 points
Spread: Chiefs -6

Chiefs by 3.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Chiefs -6

Chiefs -6 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: Sept. 15

Sept. 15 TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Cowboys -6.5 vs. Saints

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys

Projected Winner & Margin: Cowboys by 22.0 points
Spread: Cowboys -6.5

Cowboys by 22.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Cowboys -6.5

Cowboys -6.5 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 15

Sept. 15 TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Chargers -6.5 vs. Panthers

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Carolina Panthers

Projected Winner & Margin: Chargers by 23.2 points
Spread: Chargers -6.5

Chargers by 23.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Chargers -6.5

Chargers -6.5 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 15

Sept. 15 TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Falcons +6.5 vs. Eagles

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles

Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 3.0 points
Spread: Eagles -6.5

Eagles by 3.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Eagles -6.5

Eagles -6.5 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: Sept. 16

Sept. 16 TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Buccaneers +7 vs. Lions

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions

Projected Winner & Margin: Lions by 3.0 points
Spread: Lions -7

Lions by 3.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Lions -7

Lions -7 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 15

Sept. 15 TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Texans -7 vs. Bears

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Houston Texans

Projected Winner & Margin: Texans by 13.0 points
Spread: Texans -7

Texans by 13.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Texans -7

Texans -7 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Date: Sept. 15

Sept. 15 TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Raiders +9.5 vs. Ravens

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Baltimore Ravens

Projected Winner & Margin: Ravens by 5.0 points
Spread: Ravens -9.5

Ravens by 5.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Ravens -9.5

Ravens -9.5 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 15

Sept. 15 TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

