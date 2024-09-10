WNBA Betting Picks: Tuesday, Sept. 9 Published 1:38 am Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Betting on today’s WNBA matchups will be much easier after taking a glance at the computer predictions for the spread and total of each game. Want more information about the games? We’ve got that too.

WNBA Picks Today – Sept. 9

Minnesota Lynx at Atlanta Dream

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Lynx (-5)

Lynx (-5) Total Pick: Over (158.5)

Over (158.5) Prediction: Lynx 83, Dream 76

How to Watch

Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, BSNX, and Peachtree TV

TV Channel: NBA TV, BSNX, and Peachtree TV

New York Liberty at Dallas Wings

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Liberty (-9.5)

Liberty (-9.5) Total Pick: Under (172.5)

Under (172.5) Prediction: Liberty 90, Wings 78

How to Watch

Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and BSSWX

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and BSSWX

Connecticut Sun at Los Angeles Sparks

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Sun (-9.5)

Sun (-9.5) Total Pick: Over (158.5)

Over (158.5) Prediction: Sun 85, Sparks 74

How to Watch

Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-BOS

TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-BOS

