Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Kent State vs. Tennessee Game – Saturday, Sept. 14 Published 8:24 pm Wednesday, September 11, 2024

The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) and Kent State Golden Flashes (0-2) will face each other in a matchup at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Tennessee vs. Kent State?

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 2024 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee vs. Kent State Prediction & Moneyline Pick

Prediction:

Tennessee 61, Kent State 9

Tennessee 61, Kent State 9 Tennessee is -20000 on the moneyline, and Kent State is +2000.

Tennessee has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Volunteers have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -20000 or shorter.

Kent State lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Golden Flashes have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +2000 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Volunteers have an implied win probability of 99.5%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tennessee (-49)



Tennessee has covered the spread every time thus far this season.

Kent State is winless versus the spread this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (62.5)

Over (62.5) Together, the two teams combine for 80.5 points per game, 18 points more than the over/under of 62.5 for this matchup.

Key Stats Splits

Tennessee Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 60 60 Implied Total AVG 34 34 ATS Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Kent State Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.5 49.5 55.5 Implied Total AVG 37 34 40 ATS Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

