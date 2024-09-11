Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Kent State vs. Tennessee Game – Saturday, Sept. 14

Published 8:24 pm Wednesday, September 11, 2024

By Data Skrive

The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) and Kent State Golden Flashes (0-2) will face each other in a matchup at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Tennessee vs. Kent State?

  • Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024
  • Time: 7:45 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee vs. Kent State Prediction & Moneyline Pick

  • Prediction:
    Tennessee 61, Kent State 9
  • Tennessee is -20000 on the moneyline, and Kent State is +2000.
  • Tennessee has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.
  • The Volunteers have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -20000 or shorter.
  • Kent State lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
  • The Golden Flashes have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +2000 moneyline set for this game.
  • Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Volunteers have an implied win probability of 99.5%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS:

    Tennessee (-49)

  • Tennessee has covered the spread every time thus far this season.
  • Kent State is winless versus the spread this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (62.5)
  • Together, the two teams combine for 80.5 points per game, 18 points more than the over/under of 62.5 for this matchup.

Key Stats Splits

Tennessee

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 60 60
Implied Total AVG 34 34
ATS Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Over/Under Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Kent State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 52.5 49.5 55.5
Implied Total AVG 37 34 40
ATS Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
Over/Under Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

