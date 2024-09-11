Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Kent State vs. Tennessee Game – Saturday, Sept. 14
Published 8:24 pm Wednesday, September 11, 2024
The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) and Kent State Golden Flashes (0-2) will face each other in a matchup at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. For odds and best bets, keep reading.
When and Where is Tennessee vs. Kent State?
- Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024
- Time: 7:45 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
Tennessee vs. Kent State Prediction & Moneyline Pick
- Prediction:
Tennessee 61, Kent State 9
- Tennessee is -20000 on the moneyline, and Kent State is +2000.
- Tennessee has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.
- The Volunteers have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -20000 or shorter.
- Kent State lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Golden Flashes have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +2000 moneyline set for this game.
- Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Volunteers have an implied win probability of 99.5%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Tennessee (-49)
- Tennessee has covered the spread every time thus far this season.
- Kent State is winless versus the spread this year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (62.5)
- Together, the two teams combine for 80.5 points per game, 18 points more than the over/under of 62.5 for this matchup.
Key Stats Splits
Tennessee
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|60
|60
|Implied Total AVG
|34
|34
|ATS Record
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Kent State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.5
|49.5
|55.5
|Implied Total AVG
|37
|34
|40
|ATS Record
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
