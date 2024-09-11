Braves vs. Nationals: Betting Preview for Sept. 11 Published 5:25 am Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Atlanta Braves (79-66) will go head to head against the Washington Nationals (64-80) at Nationals Park on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, Marcell Ozuna will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the season.

At +140, the Nationals are listed as the moneyline underdogs in this game versus the Braves, who are listed at -165. This game’s total is 7.5. You can get -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info

Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -165

Braves -165 Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +140

Nationals +140 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: -120, Under: +100)

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried (9-8 with a 3.35 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 147 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Braves, his 26th of the season.

The lefty’s last appearance was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw seven innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing five hits.

Fried is looking for his third quality start in a row.

Fried is looking for his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 25 outings this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 186 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 12th in baseball with a .409 slugging percentage.

The Braves’ .241 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.

Atlanta ranks 16th in runs scored with 622 (4.3 per game).

The Braves rank 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .306.

The Braves’ 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in the majors.

Atlanta’s 3.49 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta’s pitching staff leads the majors.

The Braves have the fifth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.212).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.