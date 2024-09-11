Bulldogs down Union Co., fall to Johnson Co. Published 8:51 am Wednesday, September 11, 2024

By Allen Earl

Claiborne County Sports Zone

On Friday, August 30, Claiborne loaded the buses and made the short trip southward to Union County on Friday, August 26. It was a good night for both the offensive and defensive units as the Bulldogs came away with a 23-16 win.

The Bulldogs had three players score touchdowns. The first came with 1:16 left in the first quarter on a fake punt Kaden Lovin ran it in for the touchdown. The point after was no good.

The second touchdown came with 8:43 to go in the first half. It was scored by Kristopher Ford and the point after was true. The third touchdown came with 59 seconds left in the first half and it was scored by Brayden Painter. The point after was once again good and Claiborne took a 20-0 lead into the half.

Union County made a move in the second half and cut the lead to 20-8 by the end of the third quarter. But with 10:22 left in the game Aden Roark kicked a short field goal to make it 23-8.

The Patriots scored once more to set the final at 23-16. The win improved the Bulldogs to 1-1 on the season.

This past Friday, Claiborne made the long trip to Johnson County where they dropped a 54-0 decision.

The Bulldogs return home this Friday to battle Hancock County on Blue Devil night.